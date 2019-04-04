LAVACA — Dylan Ellison didn't get just one hit on Wednesday afternoon — he got two in the same inning.

Ellison had three hits in all and scored three times, both career highs, as the Golden Arrows made quick work of Magazine, 16-1, at Lavaca High School.

Lavaca senior Trey Castor pitched three strong innings as the Golden Arrows improved to 5-2 overall.

They've outscored their first two conference foes 28-1.

The Rattlers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Daniel Witt's RBI single.

But Ellison, a left-handed hitter, beat out an infield single to open the Lavaca second. It wouldn't be his last plate appearance that inning, either.

Ellison raced around and scored the first run after Colby Clunn had put down a bunt and reached on an error. Tyler Hobbs then put the Golden Arrows ahead for good with a sacrifice fly to center.

Jayger Wagner reached on an error, Jimmy Hall walked, and Kaw-Liga Brewer beat out a bunt single to load the bases.

Senior Tyler Armistead then launched a drive over the head of left-fielder Ryan Robinson's head for a three-run triple to extend the lead to 5-1.

Lavaca, meanwhile, was just getting started.

After Trevon Moore singled home Armistead to extend the lead to 6-1, Ellison smashed a hard single to center for his second hit of the inning. Clunn was hit by a pitch and Hobbs drew a bases loaded walk for a 7-1 lead.

Ellison scored on a wild pitch and Clunn raced home on a passed ball for a 9-1 lead.

Castor capped the 13-run second inning with an RBI single.

Lavaca scored three times in the third. Ellison's one-out single started the uprising.

Charleston 6, Prairie Grove 1

Breckon Ketter battled his way through 4 1/3 innings and Kaden Benge hit a two-run homer Wednesday to power Charleston to a 6-1 win over Prairie Grove.

The Tigers (11-2) got another big effort from Hunter Kengla and Joe Huck.

Dean Lea's RBI grounder gave Charleston a 3-0 lead, and Huck's RBI single extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

Huck doubled home Chris Worthey for the fifth run, and Brett Ward's sacrifice fly capped the scoring.