In what would be the only game played during the week, the Magazine Lady Rattlers endured a 12-run second inning in a 15-0 loss at Danville last Monday.

The Rattler baseball team’s games against Western Yell on Thursday, and Mulberry on Friday were cancelled.

The Lady Rattlers also had a game scheduled with Dover Thursday which was cancelled, as was a weekend doubleheader in Greenland.

For an inning in Danville Monday, all was well.

Then it fell apart.

The Lady Rattlers went in order in the top of first and Danville saw its inning end with Kiara Vasquez catching a base runner attempting to steal.

In the second the Lady Rattlers had Victoria Thompson reach with two down, then move to second before the inning ended.

In the home half Danville scored 12 times.

After Taryn Leslie and Kylie Robinson reached with two down in their Magazine third but not score, the Lady Little Johns added three third inning runs to end the game.