FAYETTEVILLE — Sometimes it takes a dream crushed to make a dream come true.

For Mike Neighbors, it did. If he had gotten the Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball head coaching job in 2014, Neighbors doubts he would have achieved this second-year success with these Razorbacks.

“I knew this was the job I wanted all my life and it was disappointing and all those things that go along with it,” Neighbors said of coming in second his first Arkansas head coaching try. “But I think it worked out for the best in the long run. I wasn’t ready.”

He sure looks ready now. Arkansas just stormed from SEC Tournament 6-10 SEC regular season underdogs to SEC Tournament finalists with a 20-14 overall record and bound for postseason play. The team earned the program’s seventh selection into the Women’s National Invitational Tournament the organization announced Monday. Arkansas opens first-round action Thursday at home hosting the Houston Cougars (15-15) in Bud Walton Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Achieving postseason success is a major step given Neighbors' last season ended with a 13-18 (3-13) record.

Neighbors, a Greenwood native and University of Arkansas graduate, also coached high school girls basketball at Bentonville and Cabot. He became a Razorbacks administrative assistant to former Arkansas women’s Coach Gary Blair and an Arkansas assistant for Susie Gardner’s final Razorbacks women’s season. Neighbors always dreamed of coaching Arkansas. He kept dreaming it as an assistant women’s coach at Tulsa, Colorado, Xavier and Washington and as Washington’s head coach.

Neighbors coached Washington one year to 20-14 and into the WNIT when former Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long fired coach Tom Collen after the 2013-2014 season.

Long interviewed Neighbors and Jimmy Dykes. Dykes had never coached women but was a former men’s assistant coach, former Razorbacks walk-on and was and is again a ESPN college basketball analyst.

Dykes lasted three years.

Then Long sought Neighbors, 23-10, 26-11 and 29-6 his last three Washington years with three NCAA Tournaments, the last two a Final Four and a Sweet Sixteen.

“When Jeff called me that second time and said, ‘You know maybe I should have done this the first time,” Neighbors recalled. “I said, ‘No, you probably did it right. I’m not sure I could have done it.’ But the experience I gained from being able to make some mistakes those first couple of years before the Final Four got me ready.”

Upon arriving at Arkansas, Neighbors couldn’t envision the Razorbacks in the postseason in his second year.

“We walked in the room and saw the depth and the challenges the SEC bring to a team that doesn’t have depth,” Neighbors said.

Neighbors recruited depth and then some with sophomore guard Chelsea Dungee transferring from the University of Oklahoma and averaging 20.2 points. Neighbors added Conway native and junior college transfer guard Alexis Tolefree, 10.2 ppg, senior Raven Northcross Baker, a junior college transfer, in Neighbors’ first recruiting class and A’Tyanna Gaulden, a transfer from Florida State, along with Taylah Thomas, for two seasons now alternating with Kiara Williams as centers.

Unlike many assuming struggling programs, Neighbors appreciated what he inherited.

“I don’t think they had any idea how to make a puzzle out of themselves, but they were good pieces,” Neighbors said. “The right group of kids stayed here. They stayed here because they love the Razorbacks.”

Those integral scholarship pieces here during both of Neighbors' first two years include senior guard Malica Monk of North Little Rock, senior forward Bailey Zimmerman of St. Vincent, junior center Williams of Little Rock Central and junior guard Jailyn Mason of Mason, Ohio.

Zimmerman and Williams provide energy, heart and rebounding.

Monk, the cat-quick point guard star of that group, immediately revved to Neighbors’ system.

“I think that gave her a breath of fresh air,” Neighbors said. “The style of play change was such a great fit.”

How last year’s star Monk and obvious star Dungee meshed became essential. They meshed, Neighbors said, because of Mason.

“I would argue that Jailyn Mason is as important as any piece of the puzzle that you have,” Neighbors said. “Nothing fits together without her.”

As an assistant and head coach, Neighbors has coached some great players , especially Washington Kelsey Plum, the NCAA all-time scoring leader with 3,397 points.

Where does Dungee rate with them?

“She is in the conversation with the best ever,” Neighbors said. “She has to be. Because of her versatility and who she’s done it against and the consistency that she’s done it. I’m talking about for her age. I’m, not comparing a sophomore Chelsea Dungee to a senior Kelsey Plum. But I can compare her to a sophomore Kelsey Plum.”

Dungee seems to be the straw that stirs the drink, but it’s a drink two years in the making.

“Year Two is your hardest year because you do have that stacking of cultures and stacking of teams and rosters,” Neighbors said. “But this one meshed together faster than any group I’ve ever been around.”