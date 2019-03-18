Lexi McClellan

Sport: Softball

High School: Ozark

College: Crowder College

Lexi McClellan and Crowder College have enjoyed a brisk start to the 2019 season.

Really brisk, in fact.

The Lady Roughriders returned from Titusville, Florida, this week boasting a 26-0 record. McClellan, who is batting .358 as a freshman, anchors the team's infield as the starting shortstop.

After going 0-for-4 in Crowder's season opener, a 6-1 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Feb. 4, the former Lady Hillbilly has hit in 25 consecutive games, compiling an amazing .483 batting average (40-for-83).

McClellan has 12 multi-hit games.

Andee Tiffee

Sport: Softball

High School: Southside

College: Missouri-St. Louis

Andee Tiffee had a mixed bag of success this week at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The former Southside softball and volleyball standout pitched the Tritons to a 4-1 win over Washburn, striking out 11 and allowing no earned runs in seven innings of work. She also had a hit and scored a run in the win over the Icabods.

Saturday, Tiffee was tagged for a season-high five runs in the Tritons' 8-1 loss to the Lewis Flyers in their Great Lakes Valley Conference opener.

UMSL (11-13, 0-2) hosts Bellarmine this Saturday.

Tiffee is 4-3 overall with a respectable 3.06 earned run average, and the team's No. 3 hitter is batting .266 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Hailey Ostrander

Sport: Softball

High School: Alma

College: University of the Ozarks

After a slow start, Hailey Ostander has raised her batting average at the University of the Ozarks to .290.

The Lady Eagles drooped a weekend series to Louisiana College, though they were able to salvage a win with Saturday's 9-7 triumph.

Ostrander, who has appeared in 12 games following the end of Ozarks basketball team, where she started at point guard, is 9-for-31 with four runs scored. She's knocked in two runs and stolen two bases.

Ozarks (6-13 overall and 5-10 in the Great Southwest Conference), has dropped six of eight heading into Wednesday's midweek series with Hendrix.

Ashton Sangster

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

Junior Ashton Sangster continues to have a big season for the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns.

Sangster has raised her average to .289 as the Golden Suns used a six-game winning streak to climb to 8-6 in the Great American Conference Tournament.

The former Van Buren standout has eight extra base hits, including a team-high five triples to go along with eight RBIs. Tech dropped the last two games of its weekend series with Southern Nazarene. The Golden Suns hit the road to Shawnee this week for a series with Oklahoma Baptist.

Jamilyn Kinney

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Belmont University

Monday is a big day for Jamilyn Kinney and her Belmont University Lady Bruins.

The Ohio Valley Conference will find out Monday evening where they're headed for this week's NCAA Tournament.

Kinney has appeared in all 32 of the Bruins' games, averaging 15½ minutes and 3.8 points per game.

Since Jan. 31, however, her numbers have doubled, with Kinney averaging 7.1 points per game while logging 20.8 minutes per game.

Megan Green

Sport: Softball

High School: Sallisaw

College: Carl Albert

Megan Green keeps on hitting. And her Carl Albert State College teammates keep on winning.

The Lady Vikings' softball player is hitting .415 with seven RBIs and a team-high 17 runs scored. The former Sallisaw standout is hitting .541 since being moved into the lead-off spot of the batting order.

Green hit .308 as a freshman.

The Lady Vikings (13-3 overall and 2-0 in the NJCAA DI (Region 2) travel to Coffeyville, Kan. this coming Sunday.

Stolen Bases ...

Ben Klutts (Poteau) started his sophomore season at Carl Albert hitting .400 (16-for-40) through his first 14 games. Klutts hit .333 with eight homers and 39 runs batted in last season. ... Sydney Henson (Greenwood) has raised her average at Arkansas Tech to .293. Henson and the Golden Suns had a six-game winning streak snapped Saturday by Southern Nazarene. ... Starting outfielder Rey Lozano (Lavaca) has a .980 fielding percentage and is batting .232 in his first season with the University of the Ozarks. ... Hunter Brown (Wister) was recently named the Region II DI Pitcher of the Week for the first week of March. ... Mac Moody (Southside) is on the board at Crowder College. The former Mavericks is 3-for-13 with a pair of doubles. ... McKennah Sikes (Van Buren) continues to have a monster season at Jones College (Mississippi). Sikes is batting .588 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in for the Lady Bobcats. ... Cal Albert sophomore standout Kinner Brasher (Southside) has spent much of the spring trying to regain his swing from 2018. Brasher hit .457 last season, but, thanks to a tough 0-for-16 stretch, started the season 5-for-25.