FRISCO, Texas — Central Arkansas' Kamry Orr has been selected to the All-Southland Conference teams for the second straight season, and was also selected to the Southland All-Defensive Team as the league rolled out its all-conference teams and yearly awards Wednesday.

The senior guard from Little Rock was named to the All-Southland second team after receiving third team honors a year ago.

She makes her first appearance on the five-member All-Defensive team, becoming the sixth Sugar Bear to earn that distinction.

Orr finished the regular season ranking in the top five in the Southland in five categories during conference play, ranking third in scoring at 17.3 points per game; second in steals with 2.8 per game; second in free throws made with 92; fourth in free throw percentage at 82.9 and fifth in assists with 4.5 per game.

For the season, she averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals – ranking third, sixth and fourth among Southland players.

Orr becomes the sixth Sugar Bear to be named All-Southland multiple times, joining Megan Herbert (2010-13); Courtney Duever (2013-14); Maggie Proffitt (2015-17); Brianna Mullins (2015-17) and Kierra Jordan (2017-18).

This season, she led the Sugar Bears in scoring 18 times, steals in 19 games, 15 times in assists, six times in blocks and five times in rebounding.

She scored in double figures in 23 of the Sugar Bears' 28 games, including 11 games with 20 or more points.

Twice this season she narrowly missed recording triple-doubles, getting 27 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists against Houston Baptist.

All-conference teams and individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference's head coaches and sports information directors.

Voting for oneself or one's own players/coaches is not permitted.

Orr and the Sugar Bears open up the 2019 Southland Conference Basketball Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas, squaring off against Sam Houston State.