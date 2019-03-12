The Booneville Lady Bearcats scored three times with two down in the bottom of the seventh to knock off Mansfield 6-5 at the Billy Kiersey Baseball/Softball Complex Monday night.

Shelby Posey, who had hit her second home run of the season earlier in the game singled home the tying run and Keara Ross followed with a single to win it for the Lady Bearcats (4-1).

Baylee Moses and Ross both had two hits in the game and Posey and three with three RBI.

Hector 23 Magazine 0

The Lady Wildcats needed only three innings to pound out 12 hits. Hector took advantage of seven errors two hit batters and six walks.

Magazine (0-3) had two baserunners in every inning in the nonconference meeting for the Conference 2A-4 foes.