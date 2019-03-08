UAFS freshman forward David Ward and senior guard Chris Crawford combined for 35 points, but that wasn’t enough for the No. 7 seed Lions as the No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist Patriots pulled away for an 85-64 win on Thursday in the first round of the Heartland Conference Tournament at the UMAC in Tulsa, Okla.

UAFS (10-19) lost for the third time this season to defending conference tournament champion Dallas Baptist (22-9), who will play the winner of Friday’s first round game between No. 3 Lubbock Christian and No. 6 Oklahoma Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

It was the 23rd meeting in the all-time series between UAFS and Dallas Baptist, and in spite of the loss, the Lions still lead the series 12-11.

UAFS shot just 30 percent from the field (19 of 63) — it was 5-of-24 shooting from 3-point range — and shot 88 percent from the free-throw line (21 of 24). Ward led the Lions with 21 points, while Crawford had 14 points.

Ward also had a team-high seven rebounds, but the Lions were out-rebounded by 15 rebounds (45-30). He also had a team-high three assists.

Dallas Baptist shot 52 percent from the field (31 of 60) – it was 8-of-27 shooting from 3-point range – and 75 percent from the free-throw line (15 of 20). Sophomore guard Chandler Jacobs had 24 points and junior guard Carter Brown had 14 points to lead an otherwise balanced offensive performance by the Patriots, who led by 11 points (42-31) at halftime.

Sophomore forward Zach Lord had a team-high nine rebounds, and redshirt sophomore guard Julian Miranda had a team-high six assists.