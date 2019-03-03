CENTERTON — In the hallway after their 6A semifinal game Saturday, several Northside Lady Bears were applying ice packs on their ankles.

They were sore and tired following that game. But instantaneously, they were expressing a combination of joy and relief following one of the greatest games, not to mention one of the greatest comebacks, in the proud annals of Northside Lady Bears basketball.

The Lady Bears rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to force overtime. But it took three overtimes before Northside was able to outlast Fayetteville, winning an epic 64-62 duel at Bentonville West High School.

"I'm just proud of my kids; all year long, we were supposed to do this, supposed to do that, and when you get to this point, the pressure kind of gets to you," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "I've coached a lot of teams, but I'm not sure I've ever coached better people.

"I've coached at Northside for a long time and next to those (six) state championships, that's about as special as it gets right there."

Northside (27-1) now gets the chance to win its seventh state title under Smith's quarter-century reign next week in Hot Springs. The Lady Bears will face Bentonville, which beat Conway in Saturday's other semifinal, for the 6A title at Bank OZK Arena, with the date and time to officially be announced by the Arkansas Activities Association Sunday afternoon.

Saturday's win also helped temporarily alleviate some bad memories for both Smith and most of the Lady Bear players.

Eight years ago, Smith was denied another state title when Fayetteville hit a late 3-pointer to beat the Lady Bears in double overtime for the 7A championship. Then last season, the Lady Bears were involved in a five-overtime affair in a regular-season game at North Little Rock, which was won by the Lady Charging Wildcats.

"It was a crazy one," Northside senior forward Sara Bershers said. "I'm just glad it didn't go five overtimes, that would have been outrageous."

Bershers helped do her part in sending the Lady Bears into a first overtime session. She hit a 3 with five minutes left in regulation to pull Northside — which had trailed for a vast majority of the game — within one point.

Then with the Lady Bears down three inside the closing minute of the fourth, Bershers hit a deep 3 from the right wing which allowed them to pull even, 45-all.

"You've just got to do what you've got to do to win, and I've practiced so many hours for this moment," Bershers said. "I'm just thankful that all my hard work paid off and those shots went in."

Northside had a chance to win it at the end of regulation but was unable to convert. To start the first overtime, Bershers had a three-point play to give the Lady Bears their first lead of the day, 48-45.

The Lady Bears continued to hold a three-point lead late in the first overtime, but Fayetteville tied it with a 3. Once again, Northside had the last shot, but narrowly missed a pair of point-blank attempts with time running out.

Fayetteville went up by three with less than two minutes left in the second overtime. But Northside tied it on a shot from Bershers with more than a minute left, and Fayetteville was unable to get a shot to drop with time running out, sending the game into a third overtime.

Northside junior Jazz Coleman, who had been held scoreless up to that point, gave the Lady Bears the lead for good with a 3 from the left corner early in the third overtime, giving them a 58-55 lead.

"I had to do it for my team; I was open so I had to take the shot," Coleman said. "Coach said if you're open, bury it, so I buried it and did what he said."

After Fayetteville got to within one, 60-59, Coleman was fouled with 20 seconds left, sending her to the line. She made both free throws for a three-point advantage.

Seconds later, Fayetteville's Sasha Goforth was fouled, sending her to the line in the double bonus. She made the first but missed the seocnd, and Northside sophomore Tracey Bershers tracked down the rebound before passing it to Jersey Wolfenbarger, who was fouled with nine seconds left.

Wolfenbarger then put an emphatic end to the lengthy contest by sinking both foul shots for a four-point Northside lead, 64-60.

"When Jersey came down the court there at the end, we're up two, shooting two free throws, and she normally puts the dagger in," Smith said. "I looked at her and said, 'If you hit these, it's over,' and she looked over and smiled.

"Give Fayetteville a lot of credit; they came out early and hit some big shots. We played tight the whole day; it was one of those deals where you want to win so bad that you just never relax and settle down and play, and the whole game I just felt like things weren't going good and Fayetteville had a lot to do with that."

Wolfenbarger led all scorers with 23 points. Sara Bershers added 20, 16 of those coming after halftime. Tracey Bershers had 10 points as well.

Goforth had 21 points to lead Fayetteville, making four 3's.

Northside 64, Conway 52

BOYS — For the third straight season, the Grizzlies are headed back to Hot Springs to play for a state championship.

Northside led from start to finish as the Grizzlies continued a strong run through the 6A State Tournament by defeating 6A-Central runner-up Conway late Saturday night in the semifinals at Bentonville West High School.

Northside (20-11) will face fellow 6A-Central foe, and the conference champion, Bryant, next week in Hot Springs for the 6A title, with the date and time to be announced Sunday afternoon.

Bryant took two out of three games against the Grizzlies in the regular season. The two teams won on the other team's home court in conference play, and the Hornets also defeated Northside in the Coca-Cola Classic at the Stubblefield Center on a shot at the buzzer.

Entering Saturday's 6A semifinal, the Grizzlies and Conway split the two conference games, both coming by one point.

But the Grizzlies took command early, starting with a 9-2 run to start the game three minutes in. Moments later, Northside built a nine-point lead, 14-5, when senior guard Jermualle Norwood hit a 3-pointer.

Leading 16-10 after the first quarter, Northside opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. The Grizzlies later went up by 14 twice, both coming on baskets from junior forward Braylin McKinley, the latter for a 30-16 advantage late in the first half.

Early in the second half, junior center Jaylin Williams hit a 3 for another 14-point margin, 35-21. The Wampus Cats promptly reeled off eight straight points to cut the Grizzlies' lead to six.

Williams drew a foul seconds later, went to the line and made the first before missing the second. However, Williams swooped in to grab the rebound and completed a reverse lay-up. Then, a basket from junior Noah Gordon pushed the lead back into double digits.

Northside went up by 14 again, 48-34, when senior guard Javion Releford hit a 3 early in the final quarter. Conway made one final push, getting to within six points twice, including 56-50 with 1:35 left.

But the Grizzlies got things done at the foul line. Williams sank two free throws for an eight-point lead; then Releford went 6-of-6 from the line in the final 50 seconds.

Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, while Releford added 15, including making two 3's while going 9-of-10 from the foul line. McKinley also hit double figures for Northside with 12 points.