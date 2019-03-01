ROLAND — Wherever she plays on the court, Destany Cain makes sure she brings her defensive approach.

"My defense, that's what I rely on a lot when I play basketball," Cain, a senior for the Roland Lady Rangers, said. "It's what I've always actually been good at; I absolutely dislike offense, I hate shooting the ball.

"I just love defense."

The 5-foot-11 Cain can also play any position. She was primarily the team's point guard last season but is now mainly playing post.

"Destany is the most versatile player that I've ever coached," Roland coach Greg Pratt said. "On the defensive end, she can defend the point guard all the way down to the post because she's done it.

"On the offensive end, she can be a post and she can be a point guard, and it's not very often that you can have players that can do that.

But it's part of Pratt's plan to utilize all his players to be anywhere on the court, regardless of size or ability.

"One thing that we've tried to get our girls to do is to be able to play and defend multiple positions," Pratt said. "I think if you want to be one of the best players you can be and one of the best teams you can be, you can't just limit yourself as a player and as a coach looking at your player going, 'She can only do this one thing, she can only play this one position.'

"That's something we've been able to do with multiple players and Destany kind of started it last year being able to move people around."

Although offense isn't her specialty, Cain can still put up points, averaging 6.4 per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

But again, it all goes back to defense.

"Usually my length gets people because usually point guards always guard the other team's best guard and point guards aren't always long, so I think like being long is something I've always worked at doing," Cain said. "I also have good footwork."

Pratt also generally has Cain defend the other team's best player. Of the players she has gone up against, Cain cites Sequoyah-Tahlequah's Lexy Keys as the best all-around player while Muldrow's Taylen Collins has been the quickest player Cain has faced.

Cain has another big assignment on Friday in the Class 3A Area IV championship game, trying to stop Sulphur point guard Payton Row, who has signed to play at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Okla.

"They've got a really good point guard; she's quick, she handles the ball well, gets her teammates involved," Pratt said. "They play good, solid man-to-man defense and they're physical.

"The key is number 10 (Row), she's really good. If we can slow her down and not allow her to facilitate and get everything going for them, I like our chances. But if she comes out and she scores double-digit points and has five or more assists, then we're really going to have some problems."

It will be a match-up of two top 5 ranked teams in 3A as No. 2 Roland (21-5) takes on No. 5 Sulphur (24-2) for the 3A Area IV championship, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Okemah. The Lady Rangers are vying to reach their first state tournament since 2007.

"We've came a long way from the summer," Cain, who plans to attend college at Northeastern (Okla.) State in Tahlequah, said. "Nobody thought that we would be where we are today, nobody thought we would hold Muldrow as close as we did, nobody thought we would be (on the verge of going) to state.

"Nobody thought we would win regionals earlier, so we've changed a lot of people's minds."

4A

The Muldrow Lady Bulldogs seek to return to state for the second consecutive season as they play for the area championship on Friday.

Muldrow (26-0), the No. 1 ranked team in 4A, will face No. 7 Victory Christian (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Catoosa for the 4A Area III title.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed at halftime in their previous game, the regional championship against Oologah before rallying in the second half for a 53-32 win.

3A

Roland and Spiro's boys played a pair of epic games in the regular season.

On Friday, when the Rangers and Bulldogs square off again, a trip to state will be at stake in the title game of the 3A Area IV tournament, set for 8 p.m. in Okemah.

Roland (24-2), ranked No. 3 in 3A, swept both regular-season games against No. 6 Spiro (21-4), though both were extremely close. The Rangers won the season opener on Nov. 27 in Spiro, 60-56. Then in the rematch, held Jan. 4 in Roland, the Rangers were able to stave off a late Bulldog rally for a 63-58 win.

2A

The Howe Lady Lions are going for another trip to the state tournament.

Howe will be seeking its fourth straight trip to the 2A State Tournament as the Lady Lions (23-3), ranked No. 2 in 2A, get set to face No. 9 Chouteau-Mazie (22-4) for the 2A Area II championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Checotah.

The Lady Lions moved one step closer to another state tourney appearance by defeating Central, 77-54, in last week's regional title game held in Warner.