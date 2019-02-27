Kyiah Julian has been through more in her four-year career as a varsity player for the Lady Bulldogs than almost imaginable.

The biggest was an abrupt coaching change less than a month into her senior season when veteran head coach Clay Reeves took a medical leave of absence after six games.

“I cried,” Julian said. “Coach Reeves is my coach, but he’s also my best friend.”

Julian, though, being a varsity starter beginning with her freshman season, knew what would be required of her in Reeves’ absence.

“I played for him and to be strong for my team,” Julian said.

Matt Bryant was hired as an assistant coach for the boys team to help new Bulldogs’ coach Donnie Husband. Instead, Bryant moved over to coach the girls. Julian felt she also had to be a leader for her new coach.

“For sure,” Julian said. “Coach Bryant said he didn’t really know anyone’s name or what we were doing. I just helped him with what we were running in practice and things.”

On top of that, due to the major realignment, Greenwood was placed in the new 5A-West along with holdovers Russellville and Siloam Springs but also with Vilonia and Little Rock Christian, which have proven to be state championship contenders.

The last two years, Greenwood played in the blended 6A/5A-West. Julian’s freshman year, the Lady Bulldogs played in the blended 7A/6A-Central conference with Class 7A schools Van Buren, Conway and Bryant. So, that’s three difference conferences in a four-year span.

Personally, though, Julian dealt with a setback of her own when she tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee last year in the final regular-season game against Russellville in the fourth quarter of a 61-51 win.

The win wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the 6A-West district tournament, and the Lady Bulldogs won all three games and then the first two games of the Class 6A state tournament in West Memphis without Julian on the court.

“It was very difficult, but I’m proud of my team and how they did,” Julian said. “They stepped up a lot.”

Three days before the Class 6A state championship game, Julian had reconstructive surgery and played the role of bench cheerleader in the 57-44 loss to Jonesboro. The Lady Bulldogs trailed almost the entire game.

“I just cheered them on,” Julian said. “We never did lead in the Jonesboro game, and I’d just crutch over there and tell them they could do it and not to worry about it, that we’re here for a reason. I encouraged them as my role.”

Julian started her rehabilitation the day after surgery and began her ascent back to joining her teammates for her senior season.

“I started rehab the next day,” Julian said. “I wanted to come back, it was my last year to play.”

Julian did come back.

“Four months in, I started jogging,” Julian said. “I could start shooting again about four months in. Six months in, I was out there running sprints for the entire practice because I wasn’t allowed to practice. Then once I started playing, it took me a couple of games to get back in the movement of everything.”

Bryant has leaned on Julian this year as the most experienced player on the team.

“Any smart coach relies on his veteran players, any year,” Bryant said. “They’re the ones that have been around, they know the ins and outs of the program more than a lot of the younger ones do in any program. In our case, specifically, it was very important to have girls with experience that want to step up and lead.”

On Friday night, Julian scored 11 points in helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 68-34 drubbing of Greenbrier. She’s now scored exactly 1,200 points in her varsity career, which began when Reeves had enough confidence to start her as a freshman.

While she has certainly been a scorer, such as leading the team with 39 3-pointers as a freshman and scoring a career-high 34 points in a game the next year, Julian took on additional duties for the Lady Bulldogs this year particularly on defense, more ball handling and directing the offense. As a result, she hasn’t scored as much as her junior and sophomores seasons.

“I don’t care what my role is as long as my team is winning,” Julian said. “I’ll do anything; sit on the bench and cheer for them or go out there strictly for defense. It’s okay if I don’t score as long as my team is winning.”

Julian also has taken on the leadership role among the younger players like last season when several freshmen were playing. Julian downplays that, though.

“As you can see, they have it figured out,” Julian said. “The big thing is just keeping them calm when things are going crazy.”

Greenwood plays Watson Chapel tonight at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at Lake Hamilton.

This year, Julian will be a vital cog for the Lady Bulldogs as they try to make another state-tournament run back to the championship game.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Julian said. “I missed out last year. I’m ready to be out there.”