Tate Sutton drove in three runs to power Farmington to a 12-7 win over Alma in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

The Cardinals' Trenton Austin went three innings for the win.

Alma's Drew Montgomery was tagged with the loss. Montgomery and Alec Brown drove in two runs apiece for the Airedales.

Logan Hatcher had a single and walked twice for Alma, and teammate Garon Taylor singled and scored Alma's first run in the first.

Logan Taylor had an RBI single and pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout for the Airedales.

Alma will host Southside on Friday.

Shiloh Christian 13, Booneville 3

The Saints' Drew Dudley hit a two-run homer and scored three times Tuesday to help Shiloh Christian hand Booneville a 13-3 setback.

The Bearcats' Gabe Fennell suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs and striking out a batter. Ty Goff pitched well in relief, striking out two and allowing no earned runs in two innings.

Michael Hesson was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

The Bearcats host Atkins on Tuesday.

Ozark 10, Lincoln 3

Bryant Burns had three triples and was among four players with at least two RBIs in the Hillbillies' 10-3 win over Lincoln.

Eddie Graham, Duker Walker and Greg Patton had two RBIs apiece in the team's season-opening win.

Burns, Walker and Tyler Sanders scored twice for the winners.

Patton went five innings for the victory.