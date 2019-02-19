FAYETTEVILLE — Bruce Pearl’s math doesn’t add up when his teams shoot sprees of threes that don’t fall.

But when the threes hit home, his teams add up victories including a Division II national championship at Southern Indiana and big success at the University of Milwaukee and at Tennessee and Auburn with a SEC co-championship at Auburn last season.

This season, Pearl’s Auburn Tigers, 17-8, 6-6 in the SEC and hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks, 14-11, 5-7, in Wednesday’s 7:30 SEC Network televised game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, have launched a SEC-leading 745 3-point shots.

By contrast, Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks, certainly not bashful about shooting threes with freshman guard Isaiah Joe individually leading the SEC with 87 made threes, have attempted 564 treys.

So why do Pearl’s teams, particularly this one, shoot threes so frequently over conventional twos inside the arc?

“The first reason is it’s worth one more than two,” Pearl said. “It’s just simple math. Second thing is, sometimes if you have a 3-point shot it’s an open shot. It’s not contested and there’s no contact. It’s like a free throw. There’s nobody that’s guards you at the foul line. There’s nobody challenging your shot. And if you can get an open shot, you should try to take it.”

So with Auburn starters Bryce Brown, 85 of 210; Jared Harper, 65 of 166; Chuma Okeke, 41 of 60; Samir Doughty, 29 of 68; and Anfernee McLemore, 18 of 65 and key reserves Malik Dunbar, 30 of 78; and Daniel Purifoy, 7 of 20, all launching threes, Anderson’s defense better be on the outside and still looking outside whether defending shots or going for long rebounds often accompanying missed threes.

“Obviously, you got to be there with them because they can shoot the basketball,” Anderson said. “It spreads your floor and now you’re vulnerable for attacks. So, without a doubt we gotta be in constant contact talking on defense, communicating, and making sure they shoot contested shots not wide open shots. A guy like Brown, I mean his range is pretty unlimited. The Harper kid, he’s a guy that can shoot it and get to the basket. The Doughty kid, he’s a pretty good shooter too. So, I think our guys’ heads have got to be on a swivel. No question about it we got to make them drivers and at the same time build a wall, where we can rebound and hopefully take advantage of the open floor.”

Auburn starts small. Its biggest starters McLemore and Okeke give away three and four inches to Arkansas 6-foot-11 starting center Daniel Gafford, but Pearl should have 6-11 Austin Wiley coming off the bench.

Wiley has missed six games with a leg injury but did log 11 off-the-bench minutes in Auburn’s 64-53 SEC victory last Saturday at Vanderbilt.

With Mason Jones, 30 points as the Razorbacks lone offensive force in an otherwise team dreadful performance in last Saturday’s 77-67 SEC loss to Mississippi State at Walton, and Joe, the Razorbacks could fire plenty of threes, too.

Certainly, they’ll launch some but Anderson prefers going inside out starting with Gafford than engaging in a 3-point shooting contest against an opponent served by treys.

“I think we have to have some balance,” Anderson said. “I think we have to play to what our strengths are and what’s working. If Daniel is an advantage in size, we have to work that. But I want to move him around.”

Pearl recalled Gafford avenging Arkansas’ 88-77 early SEC season loss at Auburn last season by posting a 21 points, 10 rebounds double-double and blocking seven shots when the Razorbacks beat the Tigers, 91-82 at Walton Arena.

“Gafford is a handful,” Pearl said. “Arkansas scored 77 on us at home last year and 92, I think, it was up there at Arkansas. That loss cost us the outright SEC regular-season championship. So we’re going to have to do a better job defensively against Arkansas if we hope to beat them this time.”

Anderson said the Hogs must vastly reduce the 20 turnovers, 10 each half, they committed against Mississippi State last Saturday at Walton, to stand a chance of winning at Auburn.

“Most of it was off penetration,” Anderson said, particularly of the Arkansas turnovers turned into Mississippi State fast break layups. “We’d penetrate and leave our feet and just making bad decisions. It’s hard to recover from those kind of turnovers. It’s something we hadn’t been doing all year long. So all of a sudden now, it kind of rears its head and we’ve got to address it.”