FAYETTEVILLE — Due to rain and freezing temperatures in the Northwest Arkansas area on Friday, the first game of the three-game series between Arkansas and Eastern Illinois has been moved to today as part of a double-header starting at Noon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Both games will be nine innings long and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans should use Saturday’s ticket to gain admission to both games of the doubleheader. All game tickets to Friday’s contest are null and void, but single game tickets for the rained-out game may be exchanged for any future 2019 regular season games, including Saturday’s doubleheader, by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647), subject to availability. Season tickets, including those for suites, for Friday’s game, are not valid and may not be exchanged.

All games this weekend will be broadcast on SEC Network.