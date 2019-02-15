Sports often lead people to exceed their abilities and provide inspiration.

There are numerous examples of athletes with disabilities who have excelled, even reaching the professional ranks.

The first I recall was Jim Abbott. He was born without a right hand, but that did not stop him from playing baseball.

A pitcher, he was a first round pick in the 1988 MLB draft.

As a New York Yankee, he threw a no-hitter in 1993. Abbott played a decade and retired with 87 wins.

Curtis Pride was born deaf, but was a high school All-American in soccer, played college basketball, and made his major league debut in 1993.

The outfielder played in 421 big league games, batted .250 with 20 home runs, 82 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

Last year, the Seattle Seahawks selected linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the NFL draft.

He played collegiately at Central Florida where he was named the defensive MVP of the 2018 Peach Bowl.

Griffin’s left hand had to be amputated when he was just four years old, but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dreams.

Jake Olson lost one eye at birth and the other at age 12, but that did not stop him from joining USC as a walk-on deep snapper.

When he got in a game in 2017, he drilled a perfect snap on a PAT.

Middle school basketball season recently wrapped up for the four Conway teams.

I want to give a special mention to the coaches.

They don’t get a lot of recognition, but they put in a lot of hours helping their kids learn more than just shooting and rebounding.

Respectively, the boys and girls middle school basketball coaches are: Steven Moore and Jennifer Lea at Carl Stuart, Chance Lefler and Rhonda Holloway at Ruth Doyle, Brad Wood and Cheryl Bing at Courtway, and John Erstine and Sharon Bradley at Simon.

Each of them is pretty much on his or her own, coaching mostly without an assistant, corralling between 12-15 kids each day for practice.

On game day, there are four contests. The girls start with a B game before their A team takes the court. The boys then follow with the same lineup.

When the girls are playing, the boys’ coach usually works the clock or keeps the book.

When the boys’ game starts, the coaches swap places.

One of the out-of-town teams my son played against had a boy with a prosthetic leg. At first, you really did not notice.

Between the long shorts, high socks and leggings that many players now wear, you don’t see much of the legs anymore anyway.

From the front you could barely notice, as it was covered by something that looked similar to a baseball catcher’s shinguard.

The young man played in the B game and played hard. He was maybe a step slower than most of the other kids, but he hustled up and down the court on every single play.

Now he may or may not ever make the big leagues, but his determination that night was fun to watch, and he sure was an inspiration.