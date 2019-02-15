It may seem like a sign of disrespect that an undefeated and top-ranked Muldrow Lady Bulldog squad actually has to travel for their district playoff.

But the Lady Bulldogs don't see it that way. They are more than happy to hit the road to begin the playoffs, as Muldrow (23-0) gets set to travel to Tulsa on Saturday for the 4A Area III District 5 playoff at Central, which takes place at 6:30 p.m.

"No (disrespect) at all, in fact we take it as a challenge honestly, because I think that we've been challenged so far," Muldrow senior guard Madison Chambers said. "We've seen adversity, so I think it's another way of showing that we have what it takes to play and play to the best of our ability anywhere and not just on our home court."

Plus, the Lady Bulldogs' previous trip to Tulsa turned out to be memorable as they won the Tournament of Champions in late December, beating two No. 1 ranked teams, including 6A Edmond Memorial in the title game.

Muldrow will get to play at home one last time, though, as it will host a sub-regional on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Poteau's teams will be in action Friday as the Pirates and Lady Pirates go to Broken Bow for the 4A Area IV District 8 playoff. The Lady Pirates play at 6:30 p.m., while the Pirates face 4A No. 10 ranked Broken Bow at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Sallisaw will travel to Locust Grove for the 4A Area IV District 2 playoff, starting with the girls game at 6:30 p.m.

3A

After winning their first 20 ballgames, the Roland Rangers suddenly hit a bad patch to end the regular season, dropping two of their last three games.

The Rangers (21-2), ranked No. 3 in 3A, seek to bounce back Saturday as they will be at home for the 3A Area IV District 6 playoff against Tulsa Dove Science. Tip-off time is set for approximately 8 p.m.

That will follow the Roland Lady Rangers' game against Dove Science, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Roland, the No. 2 ranked team in 3A, comes in at 18-5 on the season.

Another boys team seeking to snap a late-season skid is Spiro. The 3A No. 6 ranked Bulldogs are at home Friday to face Okmulgee in the 3A Area IV District 4 playoff at 8 p.m.

Spiro (18-4) dropped its last two regular-season games, a road game to Stilwell and a home loss Monday to Broken Bow.

The Pocola Lady Indians (15-8), ranked No. 18 in 3A, will be at home on Saturday to take on LeFlore County rival Heavener at 6:30 p.m. for the 3A Area IV District 4 playoff.

2A

The Howe Lady Lions (20-3), ranked No. 2 in 2A, will be at home for the title game of the 2A Area II District 5 playoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They will play the winner between Gore and Panama, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Howe's boys will also play at 8 p.m. Saturday for the district title, facing the winner of Friday's Gore-Panama game.

Central's Lady Tigers (19-3), the No. 13 ranked team in 2A, also drew a bye into their district title game, the 2A Area II District 6 playoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Warner. They will face the winner of Friday's game between Wister and Warner.

The Central Tigers will play at 8 p.m. Friday in Warner against Wister, with the winner moving on to Saturday's district title game against Warner.