Paul Sarbanes, who fought white collar crime and corporate malfeasance during his 30 years as a U.S. senator from Maryland, died Sunday night. A former assistant said Sarbanes, who retired in 2006, was believed to have suffered a heart attack while watching the nationally televised debate between candidates for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats. Understandable; the debate was heartbreaking.

Perhaps you tuned in. Political junkies across the country did, and certainly Washington’s political class. Multiple incentives there were, and interrelated.

Reason No. 1: How often are both a state’s U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in a single year? Very, very rarely; an extraordinary sequence of events including a resignation and an interim appointment produced the cocktail in Georgia this year. But the electoral oddity is the least of it.

Reason No. 2: The near-term balance of power in the Senate is at stake. If Georgia’s Democratic nominees prevail then their party will hold exactly half the chamber’s 100 seats, which face the presiding officer’s desk, which will be occupied, when tie votes occur, by a new vice president, who is named Kamala Harris, and who is a Democrat, and who will break the tie exactly as she will be expected to.

Reason No. 3: A little something else, its impact on the races uncertain the curious timing of securities transactions by the two incumbents, David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both senators (and at least three colleagues in North Carolina, Oklahoma and California) unloaded millions of dollars in stocks last spring soon, very soon, after receiving closed-door briefings about the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic. The sales spared them millions of dollars in losses, and in some instances actually allowed them to profit by purchasing shares that had hit bottom and were rebounding. No formal allegations of wrongdoing were lodged against any of the senators, though additional inquiries (by federal regulators, possibly federal prosecutors) are reportedly underway.

Reason No. 4: A Democratic presidential nominee carried Georgia this year for the first time since Bill Clinton won it in 1992.

Reason No. 5: In not another state this year have Republicans turned against one another as in Georgia. The fratricide has been aided, abetted, authorized and encouraged and to no small extent, directed by none other than the incumbent president, the unquestioned leader of the GOP.

Trump’s failure to repeat this 2016 win in Georgia is the product, he insists, of a multi-state, multi-national conspiracy involving manipulated voting machines manufactured to the specifications of a long-dead Marxist dictator, assisted by Georgia’s "hapless" Republican governor, whose fealty to the president had marked him as little more than a Trump toady.

The two senators who failed to win majorities in their respective races last month, and thus were forced into January runoffs they chose a different target, if also from within their ranks. That would be Georgia’s secretary of state, a lifelong Republican and vocal Trump supporter, though perhaps a bit less vocal than before his fellow Republicans, including the embattled senators, labeled him an incompetent, blamed him for their shortfalls and demanded he resign. (No, he said; and what’s more…)

Another recount, the second, having failed to displace Joe Biden as the winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, the man who finished second implored the governor to call a special legislative session and rework the state’s election code and oh, you get the idea. He made similar calls to officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

An enormous mess, embarrassing to the nation, to Georgia, to the concept of representative government. The insult to democracy extended to the debate, which summoned to one man’s mind a bit of recent Arkansas political history involving our junior U.S. senator.

It’s that Tom Cotton and Loeffler have the longest necks in American politics, and a similar demeanor at the podium a certain woodenness. In the contest that may have triggered Sarbanes’ coronary, Loeffler stood immobile and emotionless, a department store mannikin on Thorazine, her thin, frozen smile broken only occasionally, as with the 13 times she labeled her opponent a "radical liberal." Cotton did much, much better in his 2014 debate against then-Sen. Mark Pryor, mentioning Barack Obama’s name more than 70 times in 90 minutes.

At least Loeffler showed up for the debate. The other Georgia senator under siege, Purdue, has declined to again debate his rival. As Cotton this year declined to debate his. Not that it would have made much difference in the outcome here, but at least some voters would have appreciated the courtesy if not necessarily the rhetoric.