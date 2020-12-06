In the South, for decades, the "Lost Cause" narrative of the post-Civil War period dominated how children were taught in school.

The belief goes that Southern supporters of the Confederacy were rightly defending their land and sovereignty.

Even though the Union, aka the North, won the war, that victory became less important.

So did the details of a concerted effort by the region, through laws, the courts and racist violence, effectively to erase the enfranchisement of previously enslaved or under enfranchised Black Americans as equal members of society.

Post-Reconstruction Jim Crow policies entrenched a so-called "separate, but equal" society that valued the rights of white citizens over those of their Black counterparts.

It's time to review and update learning materials

It took nearly 100 years from the first civil rights bill in the 1860s for enfranchisement on paper to be enacted through the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

In 2020, a year of racial reckoning and demands for social justice and action, the conversation about what we should learn in school has taken greater importance.

It is past time to revisit and update textbooks and learning standards, have more meaningful and comprehensive conversations on what happened, and enhance the ability of students to become better critical thinkers and citizens.

Whitewashing or tearing down history will not eliminate it. Adding to history will broaden our full understanding of our past, of why we are where we are today and of how we can make a better future.

The USA TODAY Network South publications have documented in the Confederate Reckoning 2.0 series how education and political officials have failed to give us the full or whole story.

It was only in recent decades, in Mississippi, where a textbook called "Conflict and Change" could be taught in school that went into depth about Black achievement.

Many Black Alabamians said they never knew about their history except from the oral histories that were passed down through generations in their homes.

Tennessee has witnessed botched lessons in teaching slavery that have caused harm and trauma to children of color, but also have misled their white peers, and even resulted in a lawsuit.

Voters are demanding a more equitable future than the past

There is an appetite for change as voters have signaled their desire to move past outdated symbols.

Alabama is one of five states in 2020 that passed referenda to change, remove or alter racist language in their state Constitutions.

Mississippi, which had earlier in the year agreed to remove a Confederate symbol from its state flag, will be emblazoning the magnolia on it instead, following an overwhelming response from voters.

As of June, Tennessee no longer requires its governor to proclaim a Nathan Bedford Forrest Day, an annual tribute to the Confederate general and first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard that began in 1969.

Arkansas for a few years now no longer has a Robert E. Lee Memorial Day that was concurrently celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There has also been pushback to efforts to teach different and new narratives.

The outgoing Trump administration created a 1776 Commission by executive order to establish standards for teaching U.S. history.

In reality, it was in response to The New York Time’s "1619 Project," which dared to elevate the voices of enslaved Black people who first arrived on what is now U.S. soil in that year.

The new commission along with an order to end diversity, inclusion and equity training were a severe and politically minded overreaction by one person at the top of the federal government.

Educators in local communities should lead a transparent process free from fear that focuses on fulfilling the purpose of social studies: to create more informed, engaged citizens.

Toby Daspit, interim head of the University of Louisiana Lafayette Department of Educational Curriculum and Instruction, said it very well:

"The social studies are there for a reason. We want civically minded, engaged individuals. It is essential to maintaining a democracy. Our democracy is very fragile right now, more so than ever."

Civically minded engaged individuals are our hope to bridge the divide created by political polarity in the United States and keep us moving forward to a "more perfect union."

David Plazas, director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee, wrote this editorial on behalf of the USA TODAY Network South editors. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.