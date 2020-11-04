An Arkansas friend whose wife hails from the northeast sends a snapshot by e-mail, a lovely photograph of a sunlit, two-lane powdered passage in the Berkshires. It’s colder there, sure, so the trees have shed all but a few of their leaves; and in those last days of October the first snows fall, overnight dustings that disappear by mid-afternoon, the asphalt free of every flake, with a new thin layer of white to return in the wee small hours.

Here, in our realm, the canopies of the oaks and elms are still mostly in place but the green is rapidly fading to brown, their transition as certain as their impending surrender to autumn’s gravity. It is as sure a signal of seasonal change as the crispness of a late September morning, the first fluff in the mountains of rural Massachusetts.

But this is another emblem: men and women inching forward, single-file, in lines outside churches, and libraries, and civic buildings — biennial or, as this year, quadrennial expositions of citizenship. In Massachusetts, in Montana, in California, in Arkansas. Election Day. Clear skies.

It has been Election Day in Arkansas for two weeks now. Early voting, absentee and mail balloting bade record numbers of Arkansans and Americans of other states to exercise the franchise, and by Monday night almost 100 million across the country had accepted the invitation. Hundreds of thousands of others, undecided or indisposed, waited until this day. How many did so from a resolve to change the season in a more fundamental way than any meteorological instrument could measure? And how many were determined to extend it?

And all of that in the shadow of a season that opened in Arkansas in March with the arrival of a deadly new incarnation of an old enemy. And a second that started on Sept. 28, which is to say, the conventional flu season. As explained by the Arkansas Department of Health, a flu "season" actually encompasses 12 consecutive months, but medical statisticians have long marked its onset as "Week 40," which this year arrived on the aforementioned date. What the experts keep their eye on, however, is the six months that began Sunday. The pattern, measured over decades, is clear: In those first days of Week 40 influenza is just sitting down at the table. Come November, its appetite already whetted, it begins the soup course. By January, sometimes February, it is feasting on the entrée. It pushes back its chair in May, usually; it can return through summer to nibble at the leftovers.

Forgive, please, the unappetizing analogy: Human beings are not, or should not be, regarded nothing more than food for disease. The 125 Arkansans who died in the flu season that ended this year on Sept. 27, the day before the current season began, were human beings, worthy of existence, with families and friends who treasured them.

But that other flu, the one that burst through our state’s door eight months ago — even as a majority of Arkansans were endorsing the man who promised it would no longer be with us by now — it was gnawing through the populace, raiding every county’s pantry of human capital. The COVID trajectory is unfolding precisely as the experienced clinical professionals predicted: the outbreak gaining momentum in late winter and early spring; a lull in summer, with people spending more time outdoors, dispersed, with less chance of spreading the virus; and now the autumn surge, the rate of increase in confirmed cases skyrocketing.

If voter participation is up, so is viral involvement. In the 2019-2020 season, 125 Arkansas deaths from more conventional forms of flu. In fewer than eight months this year, 2,000 fatalities from the novel coronavirus. The vote count here had not begun when the case count exceeded almost 114,000. Nearly 700 Arkansans hospitalized on election eve, up 33 from the day before, yet another record. Ten times that number have been in-patients since the pandemic began, and those who left hospitals alive could face lingering, yet to be determined damage to vital organs. Ten thousand active cases, many of them requiring serious medications and lifesaving machinery. About 850 patients have needed mechanical assistance in breathing, and for some the respirator was inadequate to the task.

Perhaps we should be happy that Arkansas was not a presidential battleground state. As it was we were inundated with nonsense but were spared such madness as roiled Pennsylvania and Florida, North Carolina and Michigan. But in this season of multiple seasons — one that began years ago, another that began in March and still another in September, the latter two objectively life-and-death contests — the campaign that pits caution and common sense against false "freedom" continues. You can see the votes as they’re counted — by the state’s Division of Vital Statistics.

Steve Barnes is host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.