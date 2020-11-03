Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

I remember staring down at the orange carpet of my elementary school gym, squeezing in with my mother behind the blue-and-white striped curtain of a voting booth.



I have no idea which election it was - it would have been the mid-1980s - or who she voted for - but I do remember that when my mother voted, she brought me with her.



I knew, from a young age, that voting was important. It’s a lesson that I’ve strived to teach my own kids, as I’ve taken them to the polls with me every time I’ve voted. I’ve let them stand with me to watch me fill in my bubble, the way my mother did for me as a child. I’ve let them feed the ballot into the machine and proudly get their “I Voted” sticker to wear to school.



Four years ago, when my oldest daughter was only 7, we painted our fingernails blue and wore white to the polls in honor of voting for a female candidate for president. It was heartbreaking, and my daughter cried the next morning when I broke the news that our candidate did not win the election. But as I wiped her tears, I reminded her that sometimes the people we vote for win, sometimes they lose. But that there would be another presidential election in four more years, another chance to vote.



While the last four years seemed to go by slow - in retrospect, they have gone by so fast. And with a presidential election during a pandemic, it seems that this election could be the most important election in decades.



According to the Washington Post, as of Oct. 25, more than 58 million Americans had already cast early ballots in the election, accounting for 42.7% of the votes from the 2016 election. While every state has some sort of option to vote early, voting early has largely been expanded this year because of the pandemic. More voters than ever can vote by mail this selection. Twelve states now mail absentee ballots to every registered voter.



A friend and colleague voted absentee last week at the local courthouse - with a compromised immune system, she and her husband didn’t feel comfortable going to the polls on Election Day. And so they showed up at the courthouse on a weekday when it opened and were 35th in line. They waited more than four hours to vote, but they did it, because they knew it was important. And they aren’t alone.



The upcoming presidential election is likely to have one of the largest voter turnouts in recent history. While I haven’t yet decided on whether to take my kids to the polls - they’ll be in school, (Hallelujah for in-person school, finally) and I’m not sure how long it will take waiting to vote. If it takes hours in line, like it has taken some early voters in many states, perhaps it would be best for my kids to sit this one out. But it’s also a decision that I will let my oldest daughter, who is now 11, make. She knows all too well the importance of this election, and if she is willing to wait in line with me, masked, then I’m OK with that.



The importance is letting our voices be heard, regardless of which side of the aisle you lean or who you plan to vote for. Casting your ballot could be more important this election than ever.



And teaching our kids why the freedom to vote is important is just as vital as voting itself.

