In past years, many schools groups have helped with the Susan G. Komen Ozark More Than Pink Walk. Bands, drill teams, cheerleaders, student councils and FCCLA groups have been the reason our event has been such a success.

This year, we went virtual and everyone walked with their families or groups at their own time and place. The sweet ladies at Ramsey Junior High School, Coaches East and Harris, approached me and said they were meeting with their squads to participate and walk to support the lovely breast cancer survivors in our area. They even made videos to put on Facebook and other social media to show their support. Northside High School’s band, with Gordon Manley, has played the cadence for the event for several years and walked the whole walk each year. This year, they met after school and played the cadence for the walk to use on the virtual walk. Mr. Manley recorded this and we were able to use it to help with the atmosphere.

This is all typical of Fort Smith schools community involvement. There are many events that would not happen without our school volunteers.