Please vote yes on Nov. 3 to renew the Sebastian County sales tax supporting the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. By now, you’ve heard a lot about this effort and why it makes sense to extend this tax. Let me start by reminding you that this is not a new tax. It’s been in existence since 2002. It’s also not a tax increase. It’s merely extending the life of this tax by 10 years as it was written originally.

UAFS benefits our community in so many ways. One way I’m most involved with the university is the Family Enterprise Center. The Center is an innovative think tank that facilitates information sharing and best practices for multi-generational family businesses. I’ve been able to build a network of similar business owners and the amount of support and assistance I’ve received has been invaluable. Connecting to local businesses is a great way the university affects everyday life in the region.

Another connection to Sebastian County is the nearly $143 million economic impact that is directly put back into the county. In my opinion this deal is a bargain. On Nov. 3, please join me in voting yes for UAFS and Sebastian County.