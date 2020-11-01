I recently went into a small store to get an item. The sign on the front door said that all customers and employees must wear masks. Six socializing men and the employee were not wearing masks. I didn’t stay for small talk. The CDC is warning that most COVID-19 infections are started in small group settings: family gatherings, college students, church groups, business meetings and political rallies.

In mid- and late-October, Trump started his political rallies (aka super spreader events). His supporters showed up, most with no masks. On Oct. 23, the United States broke an all-time record for the daily infection rate. By Election Day, there will be thousands more in the nation’s hospitals, many of them Trump supporters who attended his rallies. It takes about 10 days for the disease to show up in an infected person.

Trump’s newest recruit is Dr. Scott Atlas from Fox News Channel, a radiologist with no experience or training in viruses or epidemiology. Drs. Birx and Fauci — the real experts — have been sidelined and ignored because they keep talking about ways to stop the pandemic. Atlas’ grand plan to stop the pandemic is herd immunity, which allows the disease to run unchecked until 80% of the 330 million people in the United States are infected and survive. 4 to 6 million people would die from this whacky idea. The brutal reality is that many thousands of Trump’s supporters will be hospitalized and die by February because they refuse to wear masks. Epidemiologists estimate that 100,000 lives can be saved by then if 95% of the county wears masks. Even Trump’s fans know he’s lying about COVID-19, but many don’t think they can catch it. Read what Gov. Chris Christie said about surviving the disease.