On Dec. 3, 2019, a Chinese optometrist wrote about a strange disease that was infecting his patients. He would be one of the first to die from the Wuhan flu. By January, Trump’s national security adviser was warning him that it could have an enormous impact on the United States. On Feb. 7, Trump talked to Xi Jinping, head of China, and was given information about the dangers of this new flu. Also on Feb. 7, Trump had a taped conversation with Bob Woodward and showed his complete knowledge of the dangers. "It spreads through the air, it’s very deadly, much worse than the strenuous flu," Trump stated. By March, he told Woodward that he had downplayed the dangers, not wanting to create a panic. He then waged deliberate acts to keep public health officials from warning the public, firing and demoting a number of them. He also lied that it’s a hoax and that he knew better.

I predicted there would be 200,000 deaths by October, and many Trump worshipers have raised it to about 220,000 by refusing to wear masks. Trump will never have to kill anyone on Fifth Avenue. By his criminal dereliction of refusing to create a national program to stop the virus and constantly lying about the danger, he has effectively killed over 100,000 people. All of my contacts with Trump worshipers show they still love him. Read, "What did Trump know and when did he know it?" (Politico, Sept. 10). Bob Woodward’s book "Rage" exposes Trump’s obsession with getting elected and his worry about how the stock market would react to this new flu. Our only hope is to kick him out of office and send him packing to Mar-a-Lago, where he can vote by absentee ballot.