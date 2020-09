I have called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Leflore County Sheriff's Department with no resolve. The speed limit on my county road is 35 miles per hour. The majority of drivers are in excess of 60 miles per hour. Leflore County Sheriff's Department has no radar; City of Poteau has no jurisdiction; and Oklahoma Highway Patrol doesn't seem to care. Drunk drivers have run through my field. What does it take to get law enforcement to pay attention to a problem?