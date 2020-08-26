Amid the pandemic, with the death count in Arkansas at or beyond the 700 mark, the mail:

A friend in the Delta writes: "There seems to be no sense of community purpose or collective will or desire to address major public issues any more. No willingness to compromise for fear of losing power and advantage. No finality until protracted litigation which often produces results nobody is happy with.

Where is the statesmanship needed for compromise? Is too much media attention the problem? Is it built-up public cynicism from succession of disastrous wars? Is it public corruption or impact from big money negative political advertising? Is it lack of history and civics in public school curriculum? What? All of the above?

"Part of my immediate concern is the negative attitude of a 35-year-old son working on-line and staying with us to avoid high (out-of-state) rent while his office (remains) shut down…His mother and I have only to deal with boredom; he has no idea what the future holds."

My response, in part: "We've got one grand in graduate school, another a college frosh, and an eight-year old in elementary school. I look at them and smile, then spend a sleepless night."

A central Arkansas pal: "(A major medical center) has become an administrative black hole. Amazing how bad patient care has become. Fine at point of service, but getting there is a trial. She waits two weeks for an appointment and they cancel 24 hours from the day, and offer her another two weeks hence. They've run (his wife) through several ‘machines that go BING!’ if you recall the Monty Python scene. Enormous expense to Medicare. No culprit identified."

My reply, based on some recent reporting: The coronavirus has turned medical care upside down. Hospital rooms that once required an hour to thoroughly clean now require half again as long or longer to make doubly sure any viral traces have been eliminated. Emergency room patients can wait ten or more hours for a room to become available. Add to that personnel shortages due to layoffs plus sheer staff exhaustion.

From an Arkansas civil rights pioneer: "As a child of the Jim Crow era, it is more than astonishing to see what is occurring in these United States and to understand that if there is any hope for a better America, for more better angels to get up off their behinds and speak out, then things will have to get worse."

In response: "I pray you are wrong. I fear you are right."

A Crawford County friend, in his mid-60s, in the fifth month of working (mostly) remotely: "I’m (expletive) weary of staring at my kitchen wall. So I’ll probably move my stuff back into the den even though the wireless connection isn’t as good. Then in a couple weeks I suppose I’ll move it back to the kitchen. (He and his wife) are in the virus target range, easy pickings. But we’ve started to go out to dinner some. Risky, sure, but we’re going nuts cooped up."

To which I write: "I understand."

A similar e-mail from just across the line, from Fort Smith: "I’m tired of hearing how this is ‘the new normal.’ I want the old normal. I want to walk from my office down the hall to the next office and sit down and talk about the kids and the price of whatever. And then decide where we’re going to have lunch."

To which I write, again: "I understand."

From White Hall: (His wife) and I hope you’re getting accustomed to this (expletive) better than we are. It’s the (expletive) uncertainty of it all, not knowing when it will be okay to go to church, or go shopping. The Amazon and the post office keep the deliveries coming but there’s not much satisfaction in sticking your hand out the front door to pick up package. Safety, maybe, but not satisfaction."

I answer: "I know."

From a Forrest City suburb, a reader asks "When will there be a vaccine, that’s what I want to know.

Me: "I don’t know."

A retiree among many others in Mountain Home: "Why don’t you ask (Gov. Asa) Hutchinson why his good buddy Trump didn’t handle this situation from the start?"

Me: "I’m not at all sure that Mr. Hutchinson thinks of Mr. Trump as his ‘good buddy.’"

A Grant County reader: "It’s been three or maybe four months since we’ve seen the grandkids and just about as long since we’ve seen our son and daughter-in-law. They’re afraid of us and we’re afraid of them. Everybody is afraid of everybody else. We’re starting to be afraid of the cat."

In paraphrased response: Not enough people are afraid. But I think your cat is probably safe.

Steve Barnes is host of "Arkansas Week" on AETN.