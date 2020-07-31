How do we have unity among people? Acceptance is vital in the process to achieve unity among the people. Do you really accept people for who they are in life or do you seek to change them into something different? Seeing people means valuing life which is accomplished through loving someone as you love yourself.

“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knows God. He that loveth not knows not God; for God is love. In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.” (1 John 4:7-11)

Replacing fear and hate with love is what it is going to take to build unity. Oftentimes, we fight within ourselves to be accepted which causes us not to accept others in their differences. There is only one race of people and the term “racist” implies that we are different in which we should all know better in this dispensation (the alignment of different seasons over time.)

What does society mean by racism? Nicki Lisa Cole, Ph.D., expounded on the issue June 11, 2020, at https://www.thoughtco.com/systemic-racism-3026565: “Systemic racism is both a theoretical concept and a reality. As a theory, it is premised on the research-supported claim that the United States was founded as a racist society, that racism is thus embedded in all social institutions, structures, and social relations within our society. Rooted in a racist foundation, systemic racism today is composed of intersecting, overlapping, and codependent racist institutions, policies, practices, ideas, and behaviors that give an unjust amount of resources, rights, and power to white people while denying them people of color.”

What says you people of God? Will you allow wisdom and understanding to teach you acceptance? Will you allow the Holy Spirit to teach you to love others as yourselves?

We should lay aside old ways, traditions of men, foolish hearts and fears and push into the light where we are called; not living in darkness. A house divided cannot stand neither can a nation and world.

What’s next for the church during the aftermath of this dispensation? The great falling away of people attending a traditional church service has been going on for the past three generations. However, various types of platforms have existed and been in place to some extent available for people to hear the word. These include books, radio broadcasts, television, cassette tapes, VHS tapes, DVDs, Bluetooth, YouTube streaming, Facebook and much more.

It is vital for the body to assemble. “Not giving up meeting together as some are in the habit, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Heb. 10:25).

The church will make it through every season and dispensation. That’s the Word of our God because the gates of hell will not prevail against the church (Matthew 16:18 KJV.)

Anthony A. Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

