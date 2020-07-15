All my life, I've thought making surgeons wear masks when they operate was just safe medical practice. Thanks to Greenwood’s Ward 2 Representative Lance Terry for letting us all know that in fact it's a step "closer to socialism." Surgeons must know they have a moral right to refuse masks.

Mr. Terry, wake up and read the numbers. As I write, the U.S. has reported 9,594 cases of COVID-19 for every million people, nearly 1% of our population. That's far and away the highest rate of any developed nation. India, a developing nation with nearly 13 times the U.S. population density, only has 575 cases per million — less than 1/16th the U.S. rate.

The U.S. has only 4.25% of the world's population but right now accounts for over 25% of reported COVID-19 cases and 24% of COVID-19 deaths. Our per capita infection rate is six times the global average.

I can find only three nations with higher per capita infection rates: Chile and Peru, developing nations in South America, and Qatar in the Middle East, where 9/10ths of the population is migrant labor living in crowded camps.

South Korea, a free republic, is about 3/4 the geographic size of Arkansas, but has 17 times Arkansas' population, 51 million. South Korea reports 13,338 COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reports 26,803, a per capita rate 34 times higher than South Korea. South Korea reports 282 total deaths; Arkansas reports 313. Again, South Korea has 17 times more people — and Arkansas is doing better than the U.S. average!

In fact, South Korea's total infection rate, 260 per million, is lower than the U.S. death rate of 405 per million. Why does Donald Trump insist we're doing everything right?

(Speaking of whom: A few weeks back, Trump claimed his Mexico border wall "stopped COVID." Since the U.S. infection rate is more than four times higher than Mexico's, just who is his wall protecting?)

People are claiming falsely that masks don't work. Once again: Would you have surgery if the surgeon and staff refused masks? During the 1918 flu pandemic, the Red Cross said, "The man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker." Are we really more foolish today than a century ago?

Mr. Terry, masks are a health issue, not a civil rights issue. In 1918, would you have been one of those who poked a hole in his mask to smoke his cigars?