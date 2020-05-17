Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week. So I’m tardy, should be in detention hall. The teachers should have sent a truant officer to fetch me. If it was my homework I could say the dog ate it, but that dog won’t hunt.

And let’s begin this way, by calling him Everykid. In fact he’s my grandson, but he could be yours. Or maybe your son, or nephew; and of course Everykid could be your daughter or granddaughter, or niece. A sibling, even. Everykid’s gender isn’t material, and if you are his or her parent or grandparent, or aunt or uncle, then any generational distinction probably is only minimally significant.

Because — you? You are Teacher. Tens, hundreds of thousands of you — Teacher.

Wait: No, you are Teacher’s Aide. As likely you have discovered.

I discovered as much, came to appreciate the profession as never before, over the past month or so, the Covid-19 having shuttered Arkansas schools. With both grandson’s parents deemed essential at their usual workplaces (a management office and a hospital), and with both my wife and I able to labor mostly at home, we happily agreed to share teaching responsibilities a few days a week with his other grandmother. And so our kitchen table, like thousands of others in Arkansas and millions of others across the nation, has become a desk.

I suppose we thought it would be easy. After all, the little fella’s as bright as an acetylene flame. And how difficult could a first grade curriculum be? Especially since his assignments and study guides are right there, on his high-powered, school-issued laptop?

Well, some of it has proved easy, the easiest being downloading the day’s agenda. But it is easy only because he knows exactly how to navigate a menu of options that would have bewildered his grandparents. With Old Glory waving on the computer screen, we start the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, and that’s easy. Then math: If it’s not his favorite subject it is his best, so it’s easy because he burns through the day’s addition and subtraction so quickly that the app that times him (and relays to the teacher the speed at which he solves the problems) seems unnecessary.

Plus and minus signs are self-explanatory, requiring no interpretation. When we turn to what I would term the narrative curriculum, things begin to be not so easy. I am delighted beyond measure that his first grader’s course of study includes an introductory blend of civics and history. But each lesson necessarily involves a close reading of a chapter involving, say, the American Revolution. Which sometimes requires assistance in sounding out a word, or defining it in simpler terms than does the text. Explaining taxation, it turns out, can be — taxing. Even if it doesn’t involve capital gains, pass-throughs or depreciation allowances.

We work with him, my wife and I, in shifts: She takes the math, and I handle the social studies, sometimes (however improbably) the music. By mid-morning the kid’s focus is beginning to diminish. But so is ours. You call a break, get some physical exercise. Maybe a light snack, nothing too heavy (though if there’s a better time to stuff some sugar in him I don’t know when). And it’s time to wonder anew how parents — or a parent, or other caregiver — whose schedules are not as flexible as ours can possibly hope to cope with a youngster’s educational needs when the school day unavoidably begins at 6 P.M., or 6:30. And when the child’s home has no, or very limited, Internet access. And cannot bring in the Arkansas PBS instructional videos. Consider those youngsters whose domicile is tragically devoid of any adult concerned enough to even try to play teacher’s aide.

“Recess” concluded, it’s on to art. And grammar. And science. And geography. And — this is the 21st Century — computer coding. Somewhere in there is lunch. At not quite eight years old, naps are beneath our student; his grandparents, rather older, are desperately craving one. But they have enough energy remaining to ponder, as they do at the close of every day in their “classroom,” the awesome responsibility borne by Arkansas’s 35,000 classroom teachers, none of whom have only one pupil, and most of whom — those in the public schools — are captive to a system that can pay a teacher in Fort Smith as much as $71,000 while his or her counterpart in Marianna has to settle for $48,000.

But that’s another column. For the moment, my apologies again to the teachers of Arkansas for being late to class. In a saner world their “week” would be every week.

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of Arkansas PBS’s “Arkansas Week.”