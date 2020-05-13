Beginning June 1, the Times Record will no longer accept handwritten letters to the editor due to the technology available to the public. For consideration, letters to the editor should be emailed to letters@swtimes.com.

We kindly ask for the public's understanding in this decision based on workflow management, resources and time constraints, as well as health and safety in this new era.

The word count guideline for letters to the editor remains 300 words. Letters will be published as soon as possible, potentially with a collection of all received letters on Sunday if received by noon the previous Tuesday.