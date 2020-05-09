This week there was a big thing in Fort Smith that didn’t happen but should happen. And there is a big thing coming up next week that could happen and may not happen at all.

Let’s start with the big thing that garnered national headlines in Rolling Stone, Billboard and Spin and showed the people behind TempleLive in Fort Smith to have as much gumption and rebellious rock ‘n’ roll swagger as Mick Jagger. As many have heard by now, Lance Beaty and Michael Brown of TempleLive plan to host Mississippi native Travis McCready of the band Bishop Gunn on May 15, three days before the governor’s restrictions on big gatherings are lifted. This concert, if it happens, will be the state’s, and possibly the nation’s, first real COVID-19-era concert using “COVID operations protocol.” We hope to get more information on this great story soon, and maybe even get a chance to cover the concert on Friday. But until then, stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed for TempleLive. They have a decent argument and have the public’s safety in mind.

The other big thing will take more time to address.

With the nation and world reeling from the coronavirus, the city of Fort Smith’s half-billion-dollar-plus consent decree with the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice over water and sewer line upgrades has lost its status as the biggest gorilla in the room. But it is still wreaking havoc and doing damage to the poorest of the city’s citizens who can’t afford the sewer rate increases over the past several years.

City Administrator Carl Geffken had a performance review Tuesday, but the details are hidden behind the executive session. He probably received a slap on the wrist, and requests for better communication with the Fort Smith Board of Directors. Surely he didn’t get a 2.5% raise, at least, like he did after an annual review in December 2018 after presiding over the second-biggest environmental fumble in Fort Smith history known as the recycling controversy of 2017. Last year, he also found himself at the head of a debacle we now call the water meter controversy of 2019. Mayor George McGill made it well known last March he was not happy about the situation and got a task force together. The call center they set up is still going to answer questions.

Several city directors were blindsided last week when they learned Mr. Geffken had not kept them up to date about the city’s consent decree. It turns out, Fort Smith had fallen behind in meeting consent decree deadlines, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, it seems, during a 500-year flood. And oh, by the way, the city is now being fined about a half-million dollars, while racking up fines at a rate of $100,000 per month for being out of compliance. The city administrator has tried for several years now to have the deadlines extended beyond the 12 years agreed upon in January 2015. Other cities with less work to do have gotten more time. He’s pleaded this left and right. But failing to inform the public and the board earlier on the fines imposed for not meeting deadlines is completely unacceptable.

Mr. Geffken says he does not expect the city to really incur the fines based on the history of the city’s compliance and that the Arkansas Delegation was able to work over the course of seven months to waive about $121,000 in EPA fines the city previously had. We didn’t know about that fine or waiver either until last week. We reported last week that in 2016 the city was fined $241,800 by the EPA, but the feds decided to reduce the fine to $120,900 and the Arkansas Congressional Delegation worked for over seven months and eventually got the fee waived, Geffken explained.

Unfortunately, there is no way the city boss can be certain the EPA will not hold the city liable for the new fines. And from what we hear from our Third District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s office, our representatives in Congress can’t really do much about this consent decree issue because it is a legal matter between the city and the EPA and DOJ. That doesn’t make much sense if they’ve been involved before in seeking relief on the fines.

A note back from Congressman Womack’s office Thursday afternoon seeking comment on the Arkansas Delegation’s involvement with relief on the consent decree says they are “doing everything in their capacity to help and facilitate a positive outcome” and “Congressman Womack has — and will continue — to support the people of Fort Smith. Anyone who would think otherwise is sadly mistaken.”

We’re waiting on word back if they have brought this up to President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence yet. If not, why? Have they spoken about it on the House or Senate floor? Have they written a letter to the EPA director or Attorney General William Barr seeking relief? We’d like to know. This was going on before the coronavirus hit.

Unfortunately, we don’t know too much at all about the consent decree negotiations because we’ve been kept in the dark as much as you for far too long. (This is the thing that didn’t happen but should happen.) It’s time for this nonsensical nondisclosure agreement to come to an end, and for the city of Fort Smith to be brought relief with a timeline extension on the consent decree.

Mr. Geffken has apparently done all he can do. We have a feeling he is at his wit's end. People are calling for his resignation, and we’re not totally against it under the circumstances. But would changing horses midstream make any difference at this point? The same goes for our Arkansas Delegation. Are they doing everything they can to curb this draconian consent decree?

Fact sheet

Mr. Geffken has presented these facts in support of extending the consent decree timeline: Since 2015 the city has spent $135 million on consent decree work, which residents have seen in sewer rates that from 2015-2017 climbed 167%. Paul Calamita, the city attorney for consent decree negotiations, estimated the sewer rate spike during that time was “probably the highest in the nation,” according to former City Communication Manager Karen Santos in an email to the Times Record in February this year.

Also this past February, Mr. Geffken submitted installments from the Times Record’s 2019 poverty series to regional EPA Administrator Ken McQueen. The series, which ran Nov. 24 through Dec. 29, 2019, explored how the 23.2% poverty rate in Fort Smith is impacted by issues such as transportation, the Arkansas court system, housing costs, job wages and an influx of methamphetamine in the city.

Mr. Geffken told us in late April that he has told the Region VI EPA administrator that the City of Fort Smith would need to raise the rates another 75% to 100% to be able to fund the $300 million we need to spend on top of the $335 million the city has already spent.

An increase of 75% to 100% in sewer rates would mean an increase of $8.45 per ccf to $14.79 (75%) or $16.90 (%100). The average bill uses 5 ccf of water in Fort Smith, or about 3,740 gallons per month that equates to a bill of $79.59. If the sewer rate is increased to $14.79 per ccf the average bill will increase to $111.32. If it was increased 100% the average bill will increase to $121.87.

The city administrator also noted that a federal government report put the median household income up by 9.5% to $40,004 in Fort Smith in 2018. That increase and the DOJ decision to remove some of the expenses the city included was used to determine the sewer costs were below the 2.5% threshold for five additional years.

Maybe it’s time we heard more from you, our loyal readers, about this $635 million stinky gorilla in the room. And maybe it’s time to write your Congressional Delegation and demand more action, if you have not already. They know exactly who to talk to.

Editor’s note: At 5 p.m. on Friday, the Times Record received notice that the city had received a five-year extension on the consent decree and we were glad to hear it.

John Lovett is editor of the Times Record. He can be reached at jlovett@swtimes.com.