Gov. Asa Hutchinson is an analytical thinker who in another life might have been an engineer using data, numbers and science to build a bridge across a divide.

Instead, he’s in politics, where the calculations are more complicated.

This past week, Hutchinson has been cautiously and only partially allowing the reopening of businesses his administration closed because of the covid-19 pandemic. On April 28, he said Arkansans but only Arkansans could camp in state parks in RVs but not tents. The next day he said restaurants could reopen for dine-in service May 11, but only at 33% capacity. The next day he said fitness facilities could reopen, but only if exercisers remain 12 feet apart.

One of the most eagerly awaited announcements came Friday, when the governor said barbershops and hair salons could open this Wednesday, again with restrictions. For my bald head, electric clippers wielded by my wife have been fine. For shaggy-haired, un-blonding and re-graying Arkansans everywhere, enough was enough.

On Monday, Hutchinson updated his administration’s guidance regarding places of worship by encouraging attendees to wear masks and stay six feet from other families. Indoor venues such as movie theaters can open May 18, but audiences must be limited to 50 people.

Until recently, the governor’s calculations have been heavily weighted toward the public health side, even with the damage being done to the economy and the disruptions caused to daily life. Sending 479,000 public school students home was perhaps his most disruptive decision in that it interrupted their educations, forced parents to make difficult lifestyle changes, and, sadly, took some children away from their safest place.

But even during that time, he knew he had to take into account public sentiment. He resisted issuing a stay-at-home order like those that led to intense protests at other state capitols. Answering questions from members of the press, he argued that Arkansas is taking a targeted, long-term approach, and citizens can’t be expected to lock down for six months.

As the governor has been relaxing the lockdown’s requirements, his calculations have continued to take into account both what public health officials might say would best arrest the disease’s spread, and also what the public would accept.

Arkansans have largely accepted his administration’s efforts so far, though I have rarely been in a grocery store where the majority of customers wore masks. I guess the good news is that most mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers seem to be accepting each other’s decisions without any public eye-rolling or finger-wagging.

But there is a limit to how long people will comply – certainly with guidances but also with directives. Arkansas has not suffered like New York or New Orleans have, which naturally leads some to question why we’re doing all this. The numbers of infections and deaths are far below early projections thanks both to the shutdown and also because Arkansas is not New York or New Orleans, but it’s unknown exactly how much each factor contributes. On May 1, 15 Republican state senators and 45 Republican state representatives wrote letters praising their fellow Republican governor but also saying, “It is now time for Arkansas to open back up.” It’s not the most important political story of the week, but it also can’t be ignored.

In making his announcement about churches and indoor venues Monday, Hutchinson acknowledged the state’s reopening likely will lead to more infections.

No doubt. Unless covid-19 is eradicated, no matter when the state opens up, someone will be infected who wouldn’t have been if the state had waited longer. On the other hand, someone could die in a car wreck speeding to a restaurant or barber shop for a long awaited hamburger or haircut.

As all this happens, the disease might be entirely manageable, and we can go back to normal or a new normal. Or there could be a terrible outbreak.

Regardless, the governor and other policymakers will have to continually recalculate. It happens in engineering, and it always happens in politics.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.