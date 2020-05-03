Arkansas public schools have been “flying the plane while we were building it” as Elkins Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum described it.

Now, they have to plan next school year without knowing for certain where and when that plane will land. At least they’ll have $129 million to work with, along with, soon, some guidance from education policymakers.

As everyone in Arkansas knows, particularly parents, 479,000 students have been home since Gov. Asa Hutchinson first closed schools March 17 to contain the covid-19 coronavirus. On April 6, he closed schools for the remainder of the school year.

Even the most proactive school districts had little time to plan for sending every child home, so there’s been a mad scramble to adapt by using digital devices and online lessons, paper packets, and Arkansas PBS offerings. Ninety percent of Arkansas school districts have been providing meals to students.

Now they must plan for an uncertain future. In the short-term, one big question is what to do about graduation. Some schools are delaying it hoping for an all-clear. The Clinton School District may win the award for the most creative solution. Students were recorded collecting their diplomas individually, the footage will be spliced together, and then they’ll watch it at a drive-in movie theater. Then, if possible, they’ll have a traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer.

More difficult questions involve the upcoming school year. Students will have missed more than two months of in-person instruction this year, so they will need to be caught up, and they will have spent five months out of the classroom. Can you imagine how hyper some of those second-graders will be?

Adding to the challenge is the fact that schools must plan for numerous scenarios. Maybe by August, life will return to “normal,” or at least a new normal. On the other hand, maybe we’ll be in the same place we are now, with school buildings closed. Maybe we’ll be somewhere in between. And maybe we’ll be in a state of flux, where all schools open on the first day, and then one, some or all of them must later close again because of an outbreak.

What should schools do in each of those scenarios? Secretary of Education Johnny Key said his department is working with teachers and school administrators to produce model policies for schools to work with. Those policies range from creating lesson plans to planning the physical reopening of buildings. Questions to be answered include how much personal protective equipment will schools need and what kind of personnel can perform medical screenings.

Key told me he hopes to produce some policies some time in May. But even so, much can change between then and August.

“We anticipate there will be things that happen that we’ll have to round back up and say, ‘OK, we can plan for every contingency, but we didn’t plan for this.’ … My thought is we have to be nimble, so we have to be able to respond quickly to the data, but we also as a department have to respond quickly to the needs we’re hearing from the districts,” he said.

He made that comment while wearing a Dr. Seuss-themed protective mask after participating in Hutchinson’s daily press conference at the Capitol April 25.

Meanwhile, the federal government is sending Arkansas almost $129 million, 90% of which will go to schools while the other 10% will go to Key’s department. The money is coming from the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March by Congress.

It’s supposed to pay for technology, distance learning, planning, and other expenses so learning can continue whenever we get in a spot like this.

Maybe we should all just listen to Dr. Seuss, who wrote, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

That’s truer than ever when kids are stuck at home, right?

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.