Arkansas is in its third month of home schooling en masse. The impact on the education and development of young lives can’t be judged, not now, perhaps only minimally in the future; though when classroom instruction eventually resumes we will have some measure of learning lost to, or delayed by, the coronavirus. Teachers, naturally, will be the first to assess the deficits, and their findings will give us some idea of how well their pupils’ elders performed as substitutes. Too, how effective were the state’s efforts to assist through AMI ― Alternative Methods of Instruction.

In announcing, three weeks ago, that Arkansas public schools would remain closed for at least the balance of the school year, Governor Hutchinson and his Secretary of Education, Johnny Key, acknowledged that for the majority of students there is no substitute for in-school teaching; that few adults are equipped by training and experience to deliver the quality of instruction that even teachers newest to the profession are charged with providing. But to simply toss the towel and sacrifice a semester was unconscionable. And the best option for salvaging those months ― AMI ― had already taken shape.

Arkansas PBS revamped its daytime schedule to provide educational programming for students in the Pre-K through junior high grades ― critical learning years ― and also posted the programs to its website for easy Internet access at any hour. Key’s department produced companion course material that parents could pick up at their childrens’ schools. So, what’s the status?

“We won’t know until August,” says Dr. Richard Abernathy, executive director of the state school administrator’s organization. The determining factors, Abernathy told me this week, are exactly those cited by the Governor and Key: parental involvement, and Internet broadband access. The burdens are more than some homes can easily accommodate.

Abernathy noted the number of households in which both parents still work, either by choice or sheer necessity. How many adults have the skills and, at days end, the energy to help their offspring with their assignments? And there are parents whose attitude toward education is horrifyingly indifferent.

“I’ve had some superintendents tell me they have parents who said they’re not going to come get the materials,” Abernathy sighed. “Some (parents) say their kids will do ‘just fine’ without any schooling for the rest of the year.

“But others are more attuned, more engaged with their children,” he added.

Key’s deputy for learning services, Stacy Smith, concurs: “Some school districts are doing great, while some are struggling. And some parents are just not responding” to the challenge.

If parental involvement, or lack of it, is one obstacle, the second is the absence of Internet service in too much of rural or small-town Arkansas. PBS Arkansas reports record utilization (“Off the charts,” says a spokesperson) of its various Internet-based platforms offering AMI. Great. But our state ranks at or near the bottom in terms of broadband access, and at least a quarter of Arkansas homes cannot receive the PBS signal over the air. As Key observed those weeks ago, children of the poorest and more rural school districts are the most likely to fall through the cracks made wider by Covid-19.

“That’s exactly what’s happened,” Abernathy says. “Some of our counties just don’t have (Internet) access. And some of their school districts, even if they had the money, have no local broadband provider. Some can’t reach (via Internet) 80 percent of their students.”

If the AMI materials are the best available substitute for conventional brick-and-mortar schooling that the state can provide and are as user-friendly to pupils and parents as can be fashioned, there is nonetheless some drop-off in Arkansas PBS website traffic from Monday through mid-week.

Mike Allen would not be surprised. A reporter for Axios, Allen surveyed the coronavirus’s impact on families and education, and: “Amid the barrage of learning apps, video meet-ups and e-mailed assignments that pass as pandemic home school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to disconnect entirely for the rest of the academic year. Others are cramming all their children's school work into the weekend or taking off work to help their kids with a week's worth of assignments in one day.”

Imagine the stress on parents who, for now, are without work. And on youngsters, for whom the primary learning environment includes the typical home’s bazaar of distractions but not the customary social interaction that is a part of maturation.

By “August” Abernathy suggests, probably not unreasonably, that Arkansas’s public schools will reopen to their 480,000 students, followed soon enough by the first calculations of academic regression. Open for business, if not business as usual.