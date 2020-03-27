The pandemic, caused by a surprise variation of flu from China, has no vaccine to protect against it and the bungling approach by the Centers for Disease Control along with Trump's early lies that it was a "hoax" led many of his under-informed worshipers to ignore simple precautions. There is the potential for thousands more to die than in a regular flu season. Trump's attempts to stop all information shows his fear that this could cost him the November election. The real health officials have had to point out that his quack cures for the disease are all bogus.

On Feb. 15, the Times Record published a decision from a U.S. Federal Appeals Court that stopped the work requirement in Arkansas to qualify for Medicaid. This was a part of Trump's attempt to scrap anything associated with Obamacare, while approximately 20 other Republican legislatures had created their own work requirements and dropped thousands of people off the rolls. Trump doesn't believe in death by a thousand cuts — he prefers the chainsaw approach. The presiding judge pointed out that the sole purpose of Medicaid was to provide medical care to poor people.

Arkansas has engaged in a two-prong assault on healthcare for the poor. In 2018, Arkansas' attorney general, along with the attorney generals of 20 other Republican states, brought suit in federal court to scrap all parts of Obamacare. Their logic was that since one small part had been scrapped, the entire program could be scrapped. A federal judge in Texas ruled in their favor, but it has been accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court because a number of Democratic states' attorney generals argued against the federal judge's decision.

Healthcare is extremely important and made a huge difference in the 2018 mid-term elections.