The U.S. economy is faltering more and more. The "Everything Bubble" created in the aftermath of the 2008 recession is finally losing air. That leaves us asking ourselves one question: What should we do?

Some say that if we can pump enough money back into the economy then we can avoid an economic disaster. The harsh reality is that it didn’t work in 2008 and it won’t work this time. The real solution is much simpler — let the correction take place. Let the companies that were poorly managed go bankrupt, let the liquidation occur, and let a new economy emerge based on the lessons learned from past mistakes. This economy must be based on savings and thrift, instead of consumption and debt. The only way to achieve this is to cut federal spending drastically, cut taxes on the American people, and fundamentally change our views on what the proper role of government ought to be.

However, none of this can be done without bringing an end to central planning and the Federal Reserve system with its easy money polices that allow runaway spending, never ending wars, and a bloated welfare system we cannot afford. If we wish to protect ourselves from these volatile cycles, then it’s past time to #EndTheFed and make a return to a system of sound money and turn our backs on the system that encourages reckless spending and massive debt.