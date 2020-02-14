To celebrate #LoveTeaching Week, I wanted to take an opportunity to reflect on why I love teaching and the profession of education. I am a career and technical education (CTE) teacher. CTE encompasses many professions ranging from accounting, business, computer science, marketing, family and consumer science, even unmanned aerial systems (UAS). One of the primary goals for CTE teachers is helping students gain industry level certifications and to teach a subject like UAS (drones) means my students are working toward a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification.

Helping students achieve this certification makes me proud and happy to be a teacher on several levels. The most basic level is the fulfilling process that all teachers work toward, the imparting of one’s own knowledge to students and their retention of that information. The evidence of successful learning and witnessing students achieve an industry level certification is one of the best parts of my job.

The second joy of teaching, especially teaching my subject area, is knowing the opportunities and doors that will open for students by gaining the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification. This industry-level certification is the benchmark for anyone who wants to use a drone commercially as a side job or full-time career — from real estate photography to Super Bowl halftime light shows. Being able to help 16-year-old students gain an industry level certification, which is the same certification that Intel and Amazon has required for their drone operators, is a truly rewarding experience.

One of the things that I tell my students is that the FAA Part 107 Certification is also the same requirement that I need to be qualified to teach the class. Once students achieve this certification they are technically and as equally certified as I am to teach the course, or at least through the eyes of the FAA. I don’t know of another subject area where students can receive the same certification as their teacher, and as I tell my students that after they achieve this certification they will become more like colleagues in the UAS industry rather than my pupils.

This is why I love teaching, I am not only helping students prepare and plan for a new avenue for their future, but we are jointly growing and expanding the UAS-drone industry within the four walls of our own classroom.

Grant Brewer holds an education specialist degree from Arkansas State University, Master of Education degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and a Bachelor of Science degree from East Central University. He currently teaches unmanned aerial systems (drones) at Southside High School in Fort Smith in an adjunct faculty, concurrent enrollment capacity through the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, as well as teaching the course for normal high school credit. He also taught seventh and eighth-grade math along with a keyboarding/coding course at the middle school-level. He is a member of the Association of American Educators (AAE) and an AAE Foundation Advocacy Fellow.