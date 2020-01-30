Have you ever had someone make up lies about you? I have, and it hurts! What hurts the most is not the attack on my character, but that we were once friends. In those times, I knew the truth and wanted others to know it. I also knew the faults of that person and wanted them known as well.

Most of the time, after doing some soul searching for the right response and to see if any of it was true, I didn’t respond at all, but allowed the Lord to fight for me and my character in Christ to speak for itself. I confess I have not always done that rightly.

My accuser may have been wrong, but I can be even more wrong if my response is un-Christlike. In Psalm 7, David lists a specific attacker who was making up lies against him. Cush the Benjamite was one of King Saul’s men who reported to the king about David’s activity so it could be used against him.

Saul had become increasingly paranoid about David and had spies report back on David’s activities so he could stop and kill him (1 Samuel 22-24). It’s amazing how some people, out of their own insecurity and inadequacies, will go to great lengths to assassinate your character and integrity! How did David respond?

Saul was after David because of the lies being told by Cush. Verses 1 and 5 said David was being pursued to the point of destruction. David described it like a lion ripping apart an animal, probably a sheep (v. 2). David had not only witnessed this as a shepherd, but had fought off the lion with the Lord’s help (1 Samuel 17). Sometimes, others believe the lies being told about you and they feel like a pack of lions tearing at your flesh! It was time for David to fight like a shepherd with the Lord’s help once again.

The first step David took, instead of immediately going after Cush and Saul, was turning to the Lord for help and refuge. God is our ever present help and refuge in time of need (Psalm 46:1). Next, David turned inward to allow the Lord to show him if he was wrong in any way. Any time someone has accused me of something or lied about me, I try to push past hurt, disbelief, and anger and allow the Lord to, “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24).

As tough as it may be in the middle of accusations, we must ask the Lord and ourselves if there is any truth in what is being said about us. David was willing to repent and accept the consequences if he had done wrong (vv. 4-5) and we must as well. But David was clear in these matters.

After seeking God first and examining his own motives and actions, David asked the Lord to deal with his adversaries and their false accusations (vv. 6-13). I don’t think his motive was “sick them and unleash all of heaven on these idiots” as much as it was “Lord, do what You always do: judge righteously.”

David knew God was able to judge the hearts and minds of everyone involved and issue a righteous verdict in His perfect timing. In the remaining verses of this Psalm (vv. 14-17), David wrote something to which we should always be aware. Sin has consequences and will be our downfall (Genesis 4:7; Proverbs 14:12). The wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).

David compares those who were sinning in their lies against him (and the Lord) to those who dig a pit they fall into themselves! David’s enemies had dug their own pit of destruction in the middle of trying to destroy him! God knows how to protect and even vindicate us, but we must also know others’ sins will be their own downfall! These truths left David thankful and singing once again in the midst of trials and temptation.

Stephen Harrison is the lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall.

