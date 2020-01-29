Well, isn't that special? The stable genius thinks he can tell the Supreme Court what to do. This is the same court where Ruth Bader Ginsburg (otherwise known as the notorious RBG) goes toe-to-toe with the big boys and gives as good as she gets. The stable genius wants the Supreme Court to say impeachment is just plain mean and do it right now. Oh please! RBG can see a temper tantrum from miles away. The only decision here is whether to use her left or right high heel to stomp him like a grape.

I almost feel sorry for the stable genius (if he can barely be impeached, I can almost feel sorry for him). Strong, smart women are waiting to put this criminal-in-chief in his place. Speaker Pelosi has a natural talent for rubbing the man from Mar-a-Lago the wrong way and then pouring salt in the wound. Of course, from a mental health point of view, the barely impeached (and mad as a wet hen) president may be all wound, so tossing a pinch of salt in his general direction should do the trick.

I can't even begin to imagine the energy it takes to defend this guy, and I have quite an imagination. Trump's guilt is so obvious, even the hardest-core Republicans realize that the story Donnie boy is telling will collapse under the weight of witness testimony and a treasure trove of incriminating email exchanges between the president's own advisors. That's why those same Republicans are desperate to make sure witnesses and documents play no part in their scam of the century.