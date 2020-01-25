If I read Vander Atwell's letter of Jan. 7 correctly, I believe he is proposing that the rapid warming of the planet that we are witnessing today — 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880 — is merely a continuation of the Earth warming up since the Last Glacial Period, or Ice Age, 12,000 years ago when the Earth was 10 degrees cooler than it is today.

This was an argument presented during a July 11 House Committee Science, Space and Technology hearing by Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.). During his radio show the next day, that great climatologist Rush Limbaugh lauded Brooks' presentation as "brilliant."

In his concluding paragraph, Atwell asks rhetorically, but ridiculously, "Can we adjust the Earth's seasonal tilt?" I suppose he's implying that since humans can't adjust the Earth's tilt, we can't affect the Earth's climate. The Earth's seasonal tilt is one of three well-known and measurable Earth movements known as Milankovitch cycles; the other two are precession and eccentricity.

Eccentricity, the movement that causes ice ages, is simply the shape of the Earth's orbit around the sun, and hence, the Earth's distance from the sun. This distance changes from minimum to maximum in a cycle of about 100,000 years. Given this sort of time frame, if the warming we have seen since 1880 was natural, it would take many thousands of years to occur. The only explanation left for the sudden warming we have witnessed since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution is humans have pushed carbon dioxide into the air at levels not seen in millions of years.

Vander Atwell's and Congressman Brooks' argument is merely a variation of, "So what? The climate is always changing," that is so familiar among Republicans — or maybe Trump's, "It goes up, it goes down, it'll go back again."