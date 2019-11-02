Recently, it was said that to say the word "lynching" means that you are a racist. I guess it relates to the black, runaway slaves in the South who were captured and lynched. If you follow this logic, then if you have ever said the words cotton, whipping, slave, boy, servant, shackled, master, plantation, sold, purchased, runaway, bought, nanny, colored, irons, etc., you're a racist.

You can berate anyone who's the same race as you, but if you ever said anything to a person of any other race that they didn't like, you're a racist. By addressing an individual who you don't like, somehow it applies to his whole race. This defies all logic. Actually, I stand corrected; the proper term is "people of color" not black people. So if you've said "black people," you're probably a racist. Is anyone out there not a racist?

This is meant to enlighten as our politicians are proposing laws to jail a person for saying something racist. Don't think so? Two students at UCONN were arrested for saying the "N word" and it's punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a small fine. So it's already started. What happened to free speech?

There are some limitations on free speech. As I understand it, a person can be sued if he said something that exceeds these limitations. To win his case though, the victim must show that what was said affected his livelihood somehow, was not true and the person saying it knew it was wrong and was not just giving his opinion. The offended victim has the right to sue but not the right to have someone sent to jail. I have the right to my own opinion and so do you. That’s free speech.