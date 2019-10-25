Every time Speaker Pelosi mentions impeachment, Republicans have a cow. And since Nasty Nancy says the "I" word almost every day, I'm trying to imagine what the halls of Congress sound like when the herd comes thundering through. I'm not really sure how many cows it takes to make a herd, but based on all the bovine bellowing and horrible hoof beats in the background of national news stories, look for seasoned cowboys on horseback (easy on the salt and pepper, please) to show off their world-famous animal control techniques.

I kid, of course, just like the stable genius joked about calling on China to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Who knew foreign policy could be such a barrel of laughs? Certainly not the family of freaked out monkeys sitting on the sidewalk. Stealing a barrel from those poor babies and turning their banana based world upside-down is a new low, even for the stable genius. Of course, this president will say homeless primates are Darwin's problem. Charlie came up with that godforsaken theory, so any ape-related housing issues belong to him.

Strangely enough, I admire the stable genius. Coming up with a crafty campaign out of thin air (he was at the top of a Trump hotel escalator at the time) and winning the White House by asking "serious" questions about a phony birth certificate wasn't easy, but he's had help from folks of short temper and marginal cognitive function (not quite brain dead, but close) who fling themselves into a mindless frenzy over whatever silly nonsense their savior (and escalator king) throws together when Fox News is on commercial break.