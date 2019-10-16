The new directional signs erected in the city are wonderful. It's a shame they can cause non-residents to go on a wild goose chase.

For instance, going west on Rogers Avenue, there is a sign across from Creekmore Park pointing to Southside High School, down Greenwood Road. The only problem is that Southside High School is not on Greenwood Road and you would drive right past it, not knowing to turn on Gary Street. Maybe by the time you got to Rye Hill or Bonanza you would suspect you missed it. There should be a directional sign at Greenwood Avenue and Gary Street. Going east on Rogers, there is a sign directing you down South 74th Street to get to Chaffee Crossing and the medical college. You can't get there on 74th Street. You would end up at the airport or, if you stayed on the street, on 66th Street and eventually back on Rogers Avenue.

It looks like the sign "putter-uppers" drove around until they found a good place to erect a sign and just took one off the stack and stuck it in the ground. I don't know how many other signs are misdirectional but anything worth doing is worth doing right.