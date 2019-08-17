In 1967, while living in Muldrow, I was ordered to appear in Muskogee Federal Court to see if I was a potential juror. I was chosen to sit with 11 others and listen for two weeks to the witnesses and then make my decision by weighing the facts that were told at the trial. We were told not to consider any statements that the news or our neighbors said, only what we heard during the trial. Therefore, we arrived at a righteous verdict.

Trump haters know no shame. They do not want facts talked about; rather they want evil slander to be broadcast throughout the news media. They desire anyone that has influence on others to degrade, demonize and destroy this president by exchanging light for darkness, by calling evil good and good evil and saying Trump is causing all of the problems that the perverts produce. They spew so much hatred toward President Trump that they should be arrested for hate speech. Some Hollywood dignitaries are anti-American and promote Communism, therefore much of the general public at large are swayed into thinking that Capitalism is bad and Communism is good. Many college professors are Communist-minded and the textbooks are liberal, therefore they produce hatred in those impressionable minds that are seeking truth to base their future life upon, in hopes of obtaining a victorious, righteous and joyful living in this country.

We the people are serving as judge and juror in this trial of the president. We must go by facts not opinions, accusations or hate speech. We will give an account to almighty God for whether we accept or reject truth. If President Trump goes down, the United States will follow.