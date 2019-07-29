I had the pleasure of meeting and becoming good friends with Mr. Ivy Owen when he asked me to train with him aboard the Fort Smith downtown trolley. After I was fully trained by him, I took over as only the second dispatcher in the Trolley Museum's 26 years in business and then given a seat on the board after only a few weeks running. That inspired me to research more to tell aboard the trolley, just as he did. I never met anyone who loved Fort Smith's old history more than he did.

He mentored me while I ran many hours aboard the trolley. One thing he reminded me, "You do always what you think is right; never listen to naysayers." He also told me many times, "If you do a job better than others, there will always be those types (naysayers) around." After many years as director at Chaffee Crossing, including the years of the biggest recession the country has ever had, he kept pulling rabbits out his hat — he kept signing up big businesses to come do business at Chaffee Crossing. Make no mistake, Mr. Owen was the big mover and shaker at Chaffee Crossing for all those years. He had a good team behind him and he appreciated them all.

Mr. Owen was, and still is, a man of great vision. Drive out to Chaffee Crossing and you will see that vision. Then, while he has some health problems, the board makes the pitiful excuse that he won't talk to them and they let him go.