On the Fourth of July, fireworks light up the skies,

adding delight to everyone's sight,

especially on a cool summer night.

As our National Anthem is played,

it brings back those days

when Francis Scott Key, a prisoner was he,

on a British vessel called Minden.

On an envelope he wrote, and I do now quote,

"O! Say can you see by the dawn's early light."

For Old Glory still waved though battered and torn,

as Key strained to see through a mist of heavy morn.

In the War of 1812, hell could only dwell

as 16 Brit-ships bombarding Fort McHenry

and its brave defenders fought through the night.

Favorite lines Key wrote, "Then conquer we must

when our cause it is just, and this be our motto,

'In God is our trust.'"

So, when Star Spangled Banner is played,

remember, "We are the land of the free

and the home of the brave."