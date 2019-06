Three things that need to happen:

1. Federally legalize marijuana and earmark the tax money for infrastructure.

2. Eliminate daylight saving time. It is not needed and few are happy with it.

3. Anyone over the age of 70 in Congress needs to finish their term and retire. It's time for new blood. They were elected by the people. They work for us. It is time for all to get involved, voice your opinion and write your senator or congressperson, or both.