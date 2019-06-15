A recently deceased Arkansas legislator is quoted as saying, "I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me." That's what I did almost 30 years ago. The goals of this party now is both Communist and Socialist, the main one being to morally undermine our foundations of Christianity. A nation that becomes immoral doesn't last.

Today, I have reread the 45 goals of Communism/Socialism. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, recently passed the Equality Act (H.R. 5), which is goal No. 26 in the Communist Manifesto. You can easily find this online under "current Communist goals." Goal No. 26 is the capture one or both political parties. Guess which party has already been taken over?

Among their 45 goals is to infiltrate the press, gain control of radio, television and motion pictures, eliminate obscenity laws, eliminate prayer in public schools, infiltrate churches and replace the gospel with social religion, discredit our Founding Fathers and the Constitution and get control of education, social agencies, welfare programs and mental health clinics.

Church-going Democrats, if you haven't discovered the radical change in your party, you must be ignorant, blind, deaf or certainly dumb. If you stay in the Democratic Party after reading the Communist Manifesto, then only true repentance or hell is waiting. It's your choice. In reality, the Republican Party needs to rid itself of RINOs.