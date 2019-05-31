As many of you know, our latest edition of The Sun Times on the Lake and River magazine was dedicated to our area Fire Departments. Unfortunately, several stories that I wrote on the departments did not make it into the magazine. So I then released them in the paper so they could be seen. I did this because I felt that the Fire Departments, many of whom are only volunteer, needed to be recognized for all they do for our community.

Luckily for Cleburne County there is a rich history in all of the fire departments. Many of the departments are actually not that old. I reached out to the area Fire Chiefs and found that as a whole, they don’t like being in the spotlight themselves, but they are all, without exception, proud of what they do for this community.

Last October, The Other Side ministry had a major fire in their gym and the response of the Cleburne County Fire Departments and Districts was absolutely amazing. Fire departments from Wilburn, Pine Snag Lobo, Cove Creek Pearson, Heber Springs, Pangburn, Greers Ferry, Concord, Rose Bud, Drasco, Tumbling Shoals/Ida, Prim. Hickory Flat and from White County Letona, Albion, Fairview responded to the fire, bringing more tankers and water to help fight the fire. It was something to watch these departments all work together to fight that fire. There was no squabbling about who was in charge or personalities clashing. This editor was on scene that day and could not have been prouder to see all these departments work together. Cleburne County has much to be proud of in these firefighters.

Seeing the area fire departments work together as I have, it inspired me to want to tell their stories. It was a lot of work, trying to track down the various Chiefs and get their stories.

This weekend, the Heber Springs Fire Department will be celebrating its 100th Year. That, in my opinion, is something worth celebrating. The festivities will begin with a parade, starting at 10:00 a.m. They invite any and all to participate, just be at Harp’s at 9:30 a.m. The parade will go down Main Street to Spring Park, where there will be special guests, food, music, a car show, vendors, displays and much more.

See you at Spring Park.

Until next time...