I'll admit that I don't know exactly how tariffs work, other than it's what foreign countries pay to our government for the privilege of sending and selling their products in our country.

Evidently, China and our government could not agree on something (unknown what), so as a punishment our government raised the tariffs on their products sent to our country. So, China increased the prices of their products sent to our country to sell to offset the increase in tariffs, which means that the consumer will pay more for the product. With the increase in price, the tax on that item will also increase. Now our government is not only getting the tariffs from China but also more tax, paid by the consumers, who will now probably be paying $50 for a $5 item.

China is laughing all the way to the bank while our representatives are fighting each other, trying to decide what worthless projects to spend our taxes on. Our government is no longer by and for the people — we are being ruled by representatives who have their own agenda to raise the most money. In my opinion, it's not going to end well. Wake up America!