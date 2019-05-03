Chamber of Commerce stooge Sen. Mat Pitsch successfully placed a resolution on the ballot in 2020 that will make it significantly harder for we the people to place issues on the ballot. His puppet masters, the Chamber of Thieves, is mad about our minimum wage vote and the extremists in our legislature are still trying to alter the medical marijuana amendment we voted for. Pitsch, the governor and the attorney general will tell you that, by altering some dates, they are helping the people's process.

The truth is Pitsch's resolution triples the number of counties from which signatures must be gathered and completely does away with any period to cure signature defects. The hypocrites in our legislature say these issues are brought in from out-of-state interests. They don't bother to point out that they bring cookie-cutter legislation in every year from outside interests, much of which we end up paying thousands of our tax dollars to defend in court. Under Pitsch's proposal, the legislature still gets to introduce the same number of ballot issues as before. It's only the people who are restricted because we're just too dumb to know what we are doing. Pitsch even trying to pretend he represents anyone, but big business is a joke. According to the final report of campaign contributions from his 2018 state senate run, there was not one individual listed as contributing over $50. The only contributors were lobbyists. Yet, he was elected.

The hard-line, blind-party faithful apparently would vote their straight party tickets no matter what these shills did. So, it is up to us who don't follow blindly to show up. If we don't, the suppression of our voices will continue until we have no voice.